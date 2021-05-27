The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission gave the thumbs up to proposed code changes that would expand the list of acceptable uses for corner markets, streamline the subdivision process and allow site-built homes in Manufactured Housing Districts.
MORE CORNER MARKET USES
After developers and property owners expressed interest in expanded commercial uses for corner markets in residential districts within the Infill Overlay District, the City Council directed staff to expand the permitted uses.
As a result, city staff proposed changing the zoning code to allow the same uses already permitted in the Limited Commercial (B-1) District with a conditional use permit, except for adult-oriented businesses
The Limited Commercial (B-1) District allows a slew of uses, such as retail, repair shops, restaurants and child care services. Corner market uses already allowed by the code include cafés, grocery and produce sales, bakery, deli, hardware stores and personal services limited to salons, barbers, tailors and laundromats.
While the sale or consumption of alcohol was previously prohibited, the proposal would permit it as long as it isn’t the “primary” activity.
In addition, a single dwelling unit located within the same building may be owner-occupied or a rental unit.
The proposal also calls for allowing businesses to operate until 10 p.m. Currently, the hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The city hopes the changes will encourage neighborhood investment, mixed-use development and convenient access to goods and services within walking distance.
A staff report notes that previously, in an effort to protect the character of the surrounding residential neighborhood, many commercial uses were excluded from consideration as a corner market.
SHORTER SUBDIVISION PROCESS
The city proposes changes to the subdivision process that would shorten the timeline. The subdivision code provides guidelines for both commercial and residential land divisions.
This proposed amendment updates development standards, such as mylar requirements. Mylar is the type of paper that final plats are recorded on. Staff only wants to require one mylar copy, instead of three, and then the city would retain a digital copy of the recorded plat.
Designers and developers asked for this change because of advancements to digital technology, and the city would also like to limit mylar copies due to cost and lack of storage space.
A major proposed update is the ability to submit a preliminary plat without preliminary construction drawings, allowing staff to begin scheduling necessary public meetings.
While preliminary construction drawings will no longer be required, final construction drawings will need to be submitted within three weeks of applying for the preliminary plat. This will allow staff proper time to review the documents prior to the Planning and Zoning Commission hearing, ensuring that any issues or modifications are addressed prior to the hearing.
Currently, both the preliminary and final plats go before the commission. Usually the final plat has no changes from the preliminary plat. The city proposes taking the final plat straight to the council for approval, which would shorten the process by six weeks.
The city would also like to add a 10-lot subdivision process to encourage development and allow more dense development to occur. Currently, the code identifies a subdivision as the division of land into four or more parcels, requiring the need to complete the full subdivision process.
“Oftentimes people are scared when they realize they have to go through this full subdivision process for four, five or six lots,” explained Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development.
However, state statute allows a jurisdiction to process subdivisions containing 10 or fewer lots without the need to obtain preliminary plat approval. Therefore, within this amendment, staff is proposing to add provisions for a 10-lot subdivision, which merely requires the need to submit a final plat for approval by council.
City staff has been working with designers and developers on streamlining the subdivision process for about a year. Linville noted that they want to make sure it works for both private contractors and city staff.
Other proposed changes include:
• Approval authority: The proposal calls for giving the city engineer the ability to approve changes to the traffic circulation within a subdivision. Currently, the code gives this authority to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
• Roadway widths: This amendment would remove the existing reference to outdated roadway widths and will in turn reference standard construction drawings and the Transportation Element of the General Plan.
• Process outline: An overall outline will provide a quick overview of the subdivision process, eliminating the need to search through several pages of the code.
SITE-BUILT HOMES IN MANUFACTURED HOUSING DISTRICTS
The city also proposed changes to the housing types permitted within the Manufactured Housing Subdivision District. Currently, the code only permits the installation of manufactured homes, generally defined as factory assembled structures, in this district.
However, staff has seen an increase in requests for site-built homes in this district. The proposed text amendment is similar to the Recreation Vehicle Subdivision District, which allows both types of housing options.
Staff noted that allowing site-built homes could encourage the redevelopment of older manufactured housing subdivisions.