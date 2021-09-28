A storage facility will be adding two more buildings to a storage condominium subdivision, and Yuma took one more step in its plans to build a new fire station on the east side of the city.
The Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved the final plat for two more phases of the Premier Storage Condominiums of Yuma Unit 2 Subdivision.
Premier will construct Buildings 4 and 8, adding 124 storage condominiums on 4.8 acres located south of the southeast corner of East 32nd Street and South Avenue 3¾E. These are the final phases of the subdivision.
The new buildings will be served by existing restrooms located in the main office and by restrooms that are part of Building 7.
The storage units and a common area are treated the same as a residential subdivision. The individual units, like residential condos, can be bought and sold. The individual unit owners belong to an association that looks out after the common area.
In other action, the commission held a Sept. 13 hearing on a request by the City of Yuma to rezone 2.19 acres from general commercial to general commercial with a public overlay, for the property located at the northeast corner of South Avenue 8½E and Desert Spring Drive.
Yuma intends to construct the future Fire Station No. 7 on the city-owned parcel, which was annexed in 2011 and has remained undeveloped until now.
The public overlay allows government uses “which are necessary to serve the public in particular locations of the city and to distinguish them from private uses,” a staff report explains.
The city will have to adhere to the general commercial development standards, including paved parking and paved access to parking, lighting and landscaping to code, a 15-foot front yard setback along Avenue 8½E and a 20-foot landscaped side yard setback along Desert Spring Drive.
The commissioners did not discuss the item, and members of the public did not ask to address the request during the hearing. The commission unanimously approved the rezoning request.
In addition, the commission unanimously approved a general plan amendment request by Nicklaus Engineering, on behalf of Perricone Heritage Properties, that changed the land use designation of 10.8 acres from medium density residential to commercial.
The property is located east of the northeast corner of Araby Road and Interstate 8. To the west of the property is Circle K and a future hospital and to the south is Interstate 8.
The commission held the second of two public hearings on Sept. 13. There was no discussion on the item among the commissioners nor did members of the public address the request.
The commercial land use designation supports the following types of zoning: transitional, limited commercial, general commercial, business park and planned shopping center. The applicant intends to develop a retail site under a future request for general commercial zoning, according to city staff.
The land use designation of medium density residential allows from 54 to 139 dwelling units to be constructed on the 10.8 acres. The new commercial land use designation is not expected to contain any residential dwellings.