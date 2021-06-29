The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a rezoning request without the typical two-year timeframe for completing a lot tie.
The commission agreed to a 10-year timeframe to accommodate an applicant interested in being part of future development of the intersection at 16th Street and 4th Avenue.
For several years, Tom Pancrazi, president of A.T. Pancrazi Real Estate Services, worked on a deal with a developer who wanted to buy property near the city-owned land, which is the only remaining vacant corner at the intersection dubbed Center Pointe.
Pancrazi had already been instrumental in bringing Sprouts and Starbucks to the intersection. Then the Aldi supermarket chain was considering building a grocery store, and his client was interested in buying the adjacent property at 1639 S. 6th Ave. This property would be used as the entrance and exit into the store’s parking lot.
The plan was for the developer to buy property and eventually tie it to the city-owned property. However, deals usually require many steps before they work out. The 8,346-square-foot property needed to be rezoned from low density residential to general commercial.
City planning staff recommended approval of the rezoning request, made by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Larry C. Fields and Kyle Marie O’Brien, with the conditions that the lot-tie be completed within two years, a typical timeframe.
Then the deal fell apart. Aldi put on hold plans to build in Yuma until it built a central supply facility in Arizona. The company said it might reconsider Yuma again in about two years.
“We thought we had this all together,” Pancrazi said. “It’s like everything, it’s never done until it’s done.”
That deal fell through, but now Pancrazi has a client that is willing to invest in the property with the hope that eventually another good commercial project will come to that corner. But they don’t know if that will happen within two years. Or even four years.
They can’t control the timeframe, Pancrazi told the commission on Monday. They don’t even know if the city will pursue another project, but if it does, that property is a “critical piece” for its future development.
The client is willing to take the risk knowing that the required rezoning will happen sometime in the future. But the client would have to purchase the property and sit on it for a while. Due to the large investment, they needed flexibility before moving forward. Another project could take years.
The commission considered granting four years. “Four years is a blink of an eye in the development world,” Pancrazi noted.
They preferred no timeframe, but if the city needed to put a timeline, he asked them to push it out to 10 years.
“I don’t know if we’re opposed to no timeframe, but no timeframe is hard to track,” Bob Blevins, the city’s principal planner, said.
Blevins noted that the city received two comments in opposition to the rezoning request. “I would like to live next to a house – not a parking lot,” Judy Phillips told city staff.
She showed up at the meeting to drive home her point: commercialization is “ruining” her neighborhood and turning it into a business district.
Ginger Rico expressed similar thoughts. In a phone call to the city, she said was not happy about the rezoning request and with the many commercial businesses coming in, which would increase the “bottling up” of the intersection.
Commissioner Branden Freeman asked for the property’s land use designation Blevins said it was on the edge of commercial and low density residential.
Chairman Chris Hamel said he understood both sides, but “saying indefinitely is not a good way to move forward.” Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, noted that even if they took out the timeframe, the zoning can only go through if the lots are tied together. Otherwise, it stays residential. She suggested that the developer go back to the City Council after the timeframe and ask that they extend it.
Hamel asked Pancrazi how he felt about a four-year timeframe and then they could go to the council to ask for an extension.
“It makes it really, really difficult for us … We need more than four years,” Pancrazi said, adding that the city needs developers willing to take risks to bring “something nice” to the corner, “something that fits in the neighborhood.”
The property is a key piece because it would offer ingress and egress to the larger city-owned property. “I’m begging that we figure out something else other than four years. As close as we can get to 10 would be greatly appreciated,” he said.
Commissioner Lori Arney questioned whether they had the authority to grant 10 years. “The commission does have the ability to extend it to a timeframe they are comfortable with,” Linville said.
Commissioner Fred Dammeyer then motioned to approve the rezoning without a timeline. No one offered to second the motion. Freeman said he didn’t feel comfortable with an open-ended timeframe. He preferred 10 years.
Dammeyer restated his motion with a 10-year timeframe. The commission approved the motion with a 5-1 vote, with Commissioner Greg Counts voting against it.
“For me, it is just too close to a well established neighborhood,” Counts told the Yuma Sun after the meeting. “It’s one of those things that the neighborhood keeps being taken away piece by piece. When is enough enough?”
The commission also took the following action:
– Approved the final plat for the Desert Sands Subdivision Unit 3, which will be divided into 122 lots, ranging in size from 5,078 to 13,338 square feet. The property is located at the southwest corner of East 45th Street and South Avenue 8E. Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Yucca Land Company, made the request for approval of the final plat.
– Recommended approval of the rezoning of two properties, a 0.60-acre property at 2186 W. 24th St. from the Transitional District to the Medium Density Residential District and a 0.58-acre property at 2212 W. 24th St. from the General Commercial District to the Medium Density Residential District. Shelly Gillman, on behalf of Mallappa Neelappa, made the rezoning request with plans to subdivide the lots into a condominium project.