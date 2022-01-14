The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission granted a conditional use permit to an agriculture cooler processing and shipping facility that allows it to expand.
The 21.4-acre property is located at 3255 S. Avenue 3½E, on the southeast corner of 32nd Street, and is in the Light Industrial District with an airport overlay. The permit is required for light industrial properties located within 600 feet of a residential district.
Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Barkley Seed, requested the permit, and the commission granted it on Monday.
Developed in 2010, the property currently has a 44,000-square-foot agricultural processing facility, GreenGate Fresh. The applicant plans to construct a new 41,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building for processing and shipping, adjacent to the existing facility.
While the building itself is about 860 feet from the nearest residence, the property line is located within 600 feet of a residential use.
In addition, the city’s zoning code requires a conditional use permit for the extraction, processing or packing of raw materials, including agricultural products. However, a staff report noted, the permit was not processed during the initial project, as the property was located outside the city limits when construction began in 2010. It was annexed into the city that same year.
The expansion will include dock space for 12 additional truck bays. Expansion will require 31 additional parking spaces.
The applicant anticipated this expansion during the initial construction and identified it on the original plans. Access to and from the public street system will not be changed as the project area was designed with the expansion in mind.
Amelia Griffin, associate planner, noted that the applicant requested that conditions No. 5 and 6 be modified to allow two years to complete the project, instead of one year. Staff did not object and recommended approval of the request.
One member of the public addressed the request. Jedidiah Teeling, a neighbor, asked about trucks idling at night. “With the expansion, how much does it trade with the trucks idling at night? Because they sit in their parking lot and idle 24/7, which is OK now, but if the volume doubles, what does that do?”
Christopher Robins, the applicant’s representative, replied: “We are providing additional truck docks there, but I don’t foresee the volume increasing substantially. There will be additional trucks, but it will be the same distance away from 3½E.
On questioning by Chairman Chris Hamel, Robins added that the new truck bays will be on the west side of the building, facing Teeling’s property.
With no more discussion, the commission unanimously voted to approve the request. In the case of conditional use permits, the commission has the final say.