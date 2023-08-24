In spite of objections from some neighbors who prefer to see a business that attracts a larger crowd move into the area, the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for cat grooming and boarding in downtown Yuma.
Gerald and Melissa Hall, on behalf of Main Street Yuma, requested the permit allowing cat grooming and boarding in the Old Town District, which also has bed and breakfast, historic and infill overlays, for the property located at 102 E. 3rd St., right off Main Street.
The Old Town District is intended to be a retail, business and government center with a special emphasis on tourism and historic preservation. The proposed use is not identified as a permitted use and requires a conditional use permit in the district.
Staff recommended approval of the permit request. Senior Planner Amelia Domby noted that the proposed use does not require additional parking spaces.
The business, called A Touch of Class, proposes “luxury” feline grooming and boarding for a maximum of 36 cats. The business has been located on 24th Street since 2011.
“We have a veterinarian shortage in Yuma and often don’t have time for feline grooming services. Our business is booming, and we are outgrowing our facility,” Hall stated.
“There is no barking, walking or exercise like a dog requires. Inside the kitty condo is a litter box, fresh food, water and a place to eat and sleep while the pet owner is away on vacation. We have knowledge and training and years of cat expertise to take care of cats,” Hall added.
In addition, Touch of Class will offer private instruction to professional groomers from around the world, with many students coming for up to 14 days of training.
“They use hotels, Airbnb, Ubers, our airport, rental cars, and they love Yuma,” Hall said. “We bring tourism to the area. Our students are often coming from other places, rarely local,” she noted.
A neighborhood meeting was held July 12, which drew 22 people, including both supporters and neighboring businesses who objected.
While supporters noted that the business provides services needed in Yuma, neighbors mentioned that the proposed use would not draw the same amount of traffic a commercial or retail business or restaurant would bring.
They also noted that the proposed use and hours of operation would not benefit downtown.
In response to the objections, the Arizona Professional Groomers Association reached out to fellow groomers, former students and cat lovers and asked that they support Hall. They responded with numerous letters of support.
“In the number of years I’ve been on board, I’ve never seen so many positive comments,” Chairman Chris Hamel said.
Two community members spoke in support of the permit at the meeting. Sherry Johnson said she has four cats and is in “desperate” need of surgery. She noted that it’s reassuring that “my animals that are my comfort are being well taken care of” during her surgery and recovery.
She also noted that while her long-haired cats are being groomed, she will visit downtown shops. “I don’t even go into Old Yuma ever, but knowing that she is going to be over there, that would give me a reason to go to Old Yuma. That would give me a reason to enjoy the shops down there instead of just going straight home,” Johnson said.
Jana Butler also spoke in support. “I think that we need pet groomers, especially cats. Cats are very unique and different from dogs because they do have the claws and they can scratch you up very good,” she said. “It takes somebody very special to take care of cats.”
Hall noted that her business will be unique because it will be exclusive to cats. “This place will have no dogs, which will be very quiet. Cats, they don’t really make the same noises as dogs. They don’t need to be potty walked like a dog. They can usually just stay in their cat little condo for the night,” she said.
With about 40 grooming students a year coming from all over the world, Hall felt that downtown would be ideal for students because it’s near hotels and they can walk around the area in their downtime.
In addition, Hall said Touch of Class serves military members called to active duty and cat owners who have to go out of town or need surgery.
The hours of operation for those interested in a tour of the business will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. However, staff will be available daily starting at 7 a.m. for boarding activities.