In spite of objections from some neighbors who prefer to see a business that attracts a larger crowd move into the area, the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for cat grooming and boarding in downtown Yuma.

Gerald and Melissa Hall, on behalf of Main Street Yuma, requested the permit allowing cat grooming and boarding in the Old Town District, which also has bed and breakfast, historic and infill overlays, for the property located at 102 E. 3rd St., right off Main Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you