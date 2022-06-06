The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission granted a conditional use permit that allows a convenience store and gas station at the corner of 8th Street and Avenue B.
An investor wants to bring back the shuttered market and fuel sales business located at 2490 W. 8th St., in the General Commercial District. The property is already developed as a gas station and convenience store, and this permit is to reestablish the prior use.
The existing store is 2,000 square feet with a 4,000-square-foot canopy over the gas pump area. Updates will include the repainting of the building, cleaning the pavement, the installation of gas pumps, and the installation of landscaping.
The property owner removed the southernmost driveway on Avenue B to improve traffic circulation both on site and along the side roads. The former driveway will be replaced with a planter to match existing landscaped areas along the frontages of the property.
All planter areas will need to be properly landscaped with the appropriate amount of trees, shrubs and groundcover to comply with the city code, according to a staff report.
A neighborhood meeting did not draw any attendees.
The commission also approved the request by Thomas M. Bedoya to rezone a 7,000-square-foot parcel from general commercial to medium density residential, while keeping the infill overlay, for the property located at 1168 S. 3rd Ave.
The property owner intends to demolish the existing residence and construct a new 1,600-square-foot single-family home on the property. Any new residential construction on the property requires the rezoning.
Commissioner Branden Freeman asked why there was a residence on the property zoned commercial. Amelia Griffin, associate planner, replied that the residence was built prior to annexation into the city.
A public hearing on the rezoning request did not draw any speakers.
In other action, the commission approved the preliminary plat for the Pueblo Corner Subdivision, as requested by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of PJT LLC.
Plans call for dividing the 8.7-acre subdivision into five commercial lots, ranging in size from .43 acres to 4.1 acres, for the property located at the northwest corner of West 20th Street and South Avenue B.
Currently, construction of the Soft Cloth Car Wash has begun on Lot No. 1.
A neighborhood meeting was attended by one neighbor, who asked about other uses on the property. He was told that there are no other proposed uses known at this time.
The property is located within the Limited Commercial/Aesthetic Overlay District. The aesthetic overlay requires compliance with design standards for monument signs and screening of any rooftop equipment and does not allow an uninterrupted large expanse of walls.
A staff report explained that developers usually form their own aesthetic standards and sign packages to ensure a cohesive theme or appearance of buildings, lighting, landscaping and signs for future lot owners to follow. However, no unique standards have been proposed for this commercial subdivision.
In addition, all exterior appearance of buildings and properties need review and approval from the Design and Historic Review Commission at a public hearing.