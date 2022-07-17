A businessman received a conditional use permit that allows the processing of raw material for property located at 505 S. Gila St.
City staff had recommended that the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission deny the permit because of concerns that the business use would conflict with the long-term development goals for this area, including plans for a future multiversity campus.
According to the applicant, “the project is to receive vehicles and other metal products for transfer to a recycling center. The items will be received, any fluids removed, stockpiled for a short time, and transferred to the company’s California facility.”
Additionally, the project will feature short-term vehicle storage, a scrap metal stockpile, liquids removal processing and an office featuring indoor warehousing.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, explained that the property is located just south of the Old Town zoning district. Historically, Union Oil used it as a storage facility but in recent years has been vacant.
The application also included a request to legalize some non-conforming setbacks so the business can use the buildings for an office and indoor storage.
Linville noted that if the permit is approved, several development standards would need to be met, including paved parking and access, a screen wall to screen outdoor storage, lighting, landscaping and on-site retention.
A staff report pointed out that, while researching and analyzing the request, staff discovered concerns with the existing site conditions and the potential impact on the surrounding area in “both the distant and not too distant future.”
Currently, the site is used for the storage of crushed metal cans, which have resulted in the on-site pooling of spoiled alcohol, inoperable vehicles and other metal products. Some of these materials are being stacked in piles in excess of 12 feet, a staff report noted.
“While the code requires that all outdoor storage be properly screened, it would seem unrealistic for the applicant to install a 12-foot screen wall in accordance with the Yuma City Code,” the report stated.
In addition, staff noted that the 2014 Old Town South Revitalization Plan identifies the property for potential redevelopment and further expansion of the mixed-use development along Main Street.
Furthermore, the City Council’s adopted 2021-2025 Strategic Plan identifies the multiversity campus as a top priority.
The applicant’s representative, Jonathan Klein of Core Engineering, requested that the commission grant the permit. “The owner is interested in being a good neighbor,” he said, adding that Daniel Miller was willing to build a block wall around the perimeter and do the required paving as well as eliminate any runoff that has been occurring.
Also, Klein added, Miller was not interested in being adjacent to a development and would like to revisit the permit in five years if development takes place.
Klein also noted that the business would “provide a valuable service to the community by recycling automobiles and moving things out of Yuma that should be.”
Commissioner Lori Arney voiced concerns with tires and the potential for fire hazard. Miller noted that the tires are being removed from the property and, if approved, would have less than 100 tires on the site at any given time.
He also noted that scrap metal would not be stacked up higher than the 8-foot fence and the bad odor due to beverage cans would no longer be there.
MIller called himself the “city’s No. 1 fan for revitalizing Yuma,” and said, “I want Yuma to be a thriving place and I don’t want to get in the way.” If the multiversity is built, he will move out of the area and is willing to donate the property to the campus, he added.
One speaker addressed the issue, another area property owner, who pointed out that Miller’s business is an “asset” because people bring metals like old washing machines that they would otherwise throw out in the desert.
Commissioner Brandon Freeman said he didn’t feel comfortable denying the applicant use of his property based on a future development that may come. However, he asked whether the expiration date suggested by Miller was a legal option. Assistant City Attorney Scott McCoy replied that the commission had the authority to add an expiration date to the permit.
The commission approved the permit with a vote of 5-0 with one vacancy.