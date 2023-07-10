A charter high school and a second pharmacy drive-thru received a stamp of approval by the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission.
In the first case, the commission unanimously approved a request by BRR Architect, on behalf of Walmart Stores, for a conditional use permit to allow the addition of a secondary drive-thru lane for the Walmart Pharmacy, in the Limited Commercial/Aesthetic Overlay District.
The 6.6-acres property is located at 2675 W. 8th St., on the southwest corner Avenue B and 8th Street.
The original conditional use permit for the existing drive-thru was approved in 2014. The applicant is now proposing a secondary drive-thru lane. The applicant is proposing two drive-thru lanes and one pass-through, said Amelia Domby, a city senior planner.
The store relocated previous pickup stalls on the north side of the property to the front of the store.
In the second case, the commission approved, also unanimously, a request by ThrivePoint High School, on behalf of Mitchell Caponi LLC, for a conditional use permit to allow the charter school in the Limited Commercial District, for the property located at 2780 S. Pacific Ave., Suite B.
Thrive-Point High School is a free charter school that offers an alternative for completing high school with flexible schedules and one-on-one support, according to Bob Blevins, senior planner.
The school provides instruction in a traditional classroom or open lab setting, or a hybrid of both, for students to come and go as they need, he added.
The new school will share an existing building with Title Max, near the Eat Buffet restaurant and Walmart. The charter school will occupy the 5,000-square-feet west side of the 7,700-square-feet building constructed in 2004.
“They’re not planning on expanding the building footprint. They’re staying within what was built in 2004,” Blevins said, noting that an exit door back will be added.
About five staff members will serve about 15-20 students at a time from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Antonio Martinez, a representative of the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, addressed the commissioners. “I just want to state for the record that this parcel is actually located within the 70 to 74 decibel noise zone,” the second-to-the-loudest noise zone, he said.
“It is compatible with schools. The only difference with this one is that it’s also, a portion of it, is within the accident potential zone. That accident potential zone, for the record, is only adopted by the air station, not by the city. So I want to make sure that’s clear. But like I said, I want to ensure that everybody understands that this area will be loud, and there will be a lot of traffic flying on top of it. It is pretty close to the airfield.”