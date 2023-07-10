A charter high school and a second pharmacy drive-thru received a stamp of approval by the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission.

In the first case, the commission unanimously approved a request by BRR Architect, on behalf of Walmart Stores, for a conditional use permit to allow the addition of a secondary drive-thru lane for the Walmart Pharmacy, in the Limited Commercial/Aesthetic Overlay District.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you