The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission granted conditional use permits to two businesses, a car rental company and a mobile mechanic.
The permit allows JRS Mobile Services, an industrial use, to operate within 600 feet of a residential use and zone in the Light Industrial District, on the property located at 2697 S. Avenue 2½ E, in the Gateway Plaza Industrial Park.
JR’s Mobile Service, an existing mobile mechanic business, wants to expand into the lot north of the property. The property is currently developed on one half of the lot.
The business received a conditional use permit in 2018 for the same location and business. Since then the lot was tied to the neighboring lot to the north to double the amount of space available for the proposed business. This permit is needed to legalize the expansion of the existing business.
In 1981, the site was rezoned from agriculture to heavy industrial, as the area was being developed as an industrial park. The rezoning was approved on the condition that the west 600 feet of the park be limited to commercial and light industrial uses. The reasoning behind this condition was concern for potential incompatibility of heavy industrial uses with existing residential areas to the west of the park, according to a staff report.
To ensure a clear buffer, the city later rezoned the west 600 feet of the park from heavy industrial to light industrial. All these actions were in conformance with the city’s general plan.
When a semi-truck or trailer breaks down, JR’s Mobile Service is called to the site to complete repairs. The majority of the work is done off-site, away from the property.
A vehicle which cannot be repaired in the field is brought back to this location for repairs. The proposed business would operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with public access from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All development standards have to be met with any new construction, staff noted. This would include, landscaping, adequate parking, lighting, sound attenuation within the building, as well as the need for any outdoor storage to be screened by a solid wall.
The parking requirement for vehicular repair is three parking spaces for each service bay. The proposed project has two service bays, requiring six parking spaces. The proposed site plan illustrates nine parking spaces.
The landscape requirement for industrial street frontage calls for nine trees and 36 bushes to be planted from the city’s recommended plants list.
The commission also granted a conditional use permit to Enterprise, a vehicle rental company, to allow a commercial use in the Light Industrial/Airport Overlay District for the property located at 3905 S. 4th Ave.
The applicant proposes to use the existing building for a vehicle leasing facility. The property has formerly housed a gym and a bar.
Commercial uses in the Light Industrial District must receive a conditional use permit.
The 1.80-acre property features a 6,000-square-foot building and a 1,600-square-foot shade structure on the east side of the property.
Enterprise wants to add an enclosed car wash tunnel and a vacuum canopy for the cleaning of returned vehicles.
About 8-10 employees will staff the facility. General hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with hours subject to change based on vehicle rental needs.
Development standards require paved and striped parking, lighting and landscaping. All existing and new landscaping must meet the city code.
The city also requires auto rental agencies to have one space for each 200 square feet of gross floor area, plus one parking space for each vehicle to be stored on the lot. The property currently has 60 parking spaces.