The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission recently held two public hearings on requests for general plan amendments and approved a rezoning request.
In the first of two hearings, the commission heard a request by Nicklaus Engineering, on behalf of Perricone Heritage Properties, to change the land use designation from medium density residential to commercial for 10.8 acres located east of the northeast corner of Araby Road and Interstate 8.
The applicant’s intent is to support the development of a retail site under a future request for general commercial (B-2) zoning.
No members of the public spoke on the request. The second hearing and a commission recommendation will come in September.
In the second of two public hearings, the commission also heard a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Smoketree Desert Land, to change the land use designation from low density residential to medium density residential for 27 acres located at the northeast corner of 40th Street and Avenue 7E.
The applicant’s intent is to develop a townhome subdivision under the R-2 zoning designation with the Planned Unit Development Overlay District.
This case also did not draw any public speakers.
The commission voted 5-0, with two members absent, to approve the request.
In other recent action, the commission also approved with a 5-0 vote, with two absentees, a request by Shelly Gillman, on behalf of Dr. Mallappa Neelappa, for a rezone of two properties to the Medium Density Residential (R-2) District.
One property, a 0.60-acre parcel located at 2186 W. 24th St., was previously in the Transitional District. The other property, a 0.58-acre parcel located at 2212 W. 24th St., was in the Limited Commercial (B-1) District.
Both properties once had commercial development, however, in 2012 all structures were demolished, and the properties now sit vacant, according to a staff report.
The developer intends to develop the two lots into a residential subdivision with 10 condominiums. All properties next to the rezoned parcels are commercial, however, there are single-family homes further north of the property and many residences within a half mile, staff noted.
Commissioner Greg Counts pointed out concern from a neighbor. Neelappa replied that he understood and noted that traffic won’t be an issue.
During the public comment period, Barry Olsen commended Neelappa for his effort in building on this vacant lot but stated that this area was not right for residential condominiums. Olsen noted that all of the surrounding areas consist of professional or office space and that building a multifamily residential project on this lot is not good planning. Olsen suggested that Neelappa build some sort of medical or professional development.
Chairman Chris Hamel said that the proposal meets city requirements and noted that traffic would be minor, whether it is developed as residential or commercial.
Commissioner Brendan Freeman said he sympathized with the neighbor and his concerns about the traffic in the area, but noted that the property has been vacant for years.
Freeman also said that he agreed with the proposed development as long as it meets city requirements.