The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday as usual, but the location has been changed to the City Hall Council Chambers, however, the chambers are closed to the public due to COVID-19.
Citizens may still view the meeting live on the city cable channels 73 and 72 or the live stream on the city’s website at www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the website after the meeting.
Public comment regarding any agenda item will be limited to those submitted by email to the commission secretary at planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received timely will be read into the record when the referenced agenda item is discussed.
A hearing for a request that had drawn opposition has been withdrawn by the applicant. This would have been the second of two public hearings on the request. Shelley Anderson, on behalf of the Anderson EW and Elizabeth Trust 4/2/76, had asked for the land use designation in the general plan to be changed from low density residential to high density residential for 1.54 acres located between 8th Place, 9th Street, 14th Avenue and Arena Drive.
The applicant’s intent had been to sell the property for future development of a multi-family residential project, possibly an apartment complex with up to three stories. Anderson said that a builder had agreed to buy the property if the general plan changed.
The first hearing held Feb. 24 drew dozens of neighbors opposed to the proposed change, citing fears of increased traffic and crime, an adverse effect on property values and other concerns.
Other hearings scheduled for Monday include the following:
• Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of KDC of Yuma LLC, is requesting approval of the preliminary plat for the Patagonia Subdivision located near the southeast corner of Avenue 9E and 24th Street. The 29.39-acre subdivision would be divided into 21 residential lots, ranging in size from 43,581 square feet to 102,795 square feet.
• Enterprise Leasing Co. of Phoenix, on behalf of Jim D. Smith, is seeking a conditional use permit for retail sale or rental of goods in the Light Industrial/Airport Overlay District on the property located at 2811 S Ave 2 ½ E.
• Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Jeffrey Conte, is requesting to rezone 18.34 acres from agriculture to light industrial for property located at the northwest corner of Arizona Avenue and 34th Street. The intent is to develop the property into a bus barn for the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority, which operates the Yuma County Area Transit bus system.
• Land Development Consultants, on behalf of Circle K Stores, is requesting a conditional use permit to allow the retail sale of motor fuels and a convenience market on a 2.28-acre parcel in the Agriculture/Conditional General Commercial District for the property located at 6544 E. 32nd St. Plans are to build a new and larger store in a slightly different location with new fuel stations.
To view the complete agenda and/or staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.