An applicant for a rezoning request asked for an open-ended deadline as opposed to the standard two years required to comply with the conditions of approval of a preliminary plat. However, the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend that the City Council keep the conditions set by staff, which includes requirements to landscape, provide paved parking and access, and add adequate lighting.
On Monday, the commission considered the request by Core Engineering Group, on behalf of Susan Lee Bettaile Trust, to rezone 3.25 acres from agriculture to general commercial for the property located at 7600 E. 32nd St.
According to a staff report, the intent of this rezone is to match the existing use to the zoning designation, while also improving the property’s development standards to meet code requirements. The property’s land use designation was recently changed from medium density residential to commercial.
Staff noted that the owner wishes to develop and lease the lot for a use similar to what it had been used for in the past, RV and manufactured home sales. Between 1992 until around 2014 the property was used for manufactured home sales.
After the city annexed the property in 1999, the use was considered “legal non-conforming,” but this non-conforming status was lost following an extended period of inactivity on the property.
The commission pulled the item from the consent agenda to discuss the applicant’s concern with Condition No. 5, which states that the conditions of approval be completed within two years of approval by the council, which will next consider the request.
Alyssa Linville, zoning administrator and assistant director of community development, noted that the conditions are standard. However, she explained that if the applicant is not able to meet the two-year deadline, the city offers an alternative method that doesn’t require additional fees. If the conditions are not met within two years, staff may call for a compliance hearing with the purpose of extending the deadline.
At that point, the case would go back to the council, not the commission. Linville noted that this process has been used a number of times.
The commission voted 4-0 to recommend leaving the conditions as presented. By approving the preliminary plat, the commission acknowledged the street and lot layout of the proposed subdivision.
The commission unanimously approved two other cases, including a request by Edais Engineering, on behalf of Riedel Construction, for approval of the preliminary plat for La Estancia Subdivision. Plans for the 40-acre subdivision call for dividing it into 179 residential lots, ranging in size from 6,005 square feet to 12,785 square feet, for the property located at the southeast corner of South Avenue 8½E and East 40th Street.
The other case was a request by Dahl, Robins, and Associates, on behalf of Yucca Land Company, for approval of the preliminary plat for the Desert Sands Subdivision Unit 2. The developer plans to divide the property located at the southwest corner of East 44th Street and South Avenue 7½E into 97 residential lots ranging in size from 5,095 square feet to 14,138 square feet.