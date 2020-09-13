The City of Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regular meeting 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St. Area residents are advised this location has limited seating capacity.
This meeting will be conducted remotely through technological means along with limited public, in-person access; in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Arizona Department of Health Services guidelines, social distancing and facial coverings for those unable to maintain at least six feet of social distance apply.
Residents wishing to make public comment on any agenda item are strongly encouraged to provide their comments in written format via email (planning@yumaaz.gov) no later than 4 p.m. Monday. Comments received timely will be entered into the permanent record of the referenced agenda item to be considered by the commission.
Members of the public may view the meeting live on Zoom. From https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/ click on “Calendar,” then select the date of the city meeting you wish to view and click “Join.”
Anyone feeling ill or recently exposed to COVID-19 should refrain from attending in person and is encouraged to utilize the other avenues for participation the city has put in place.
Under Arizona law, certain land use actions require two separate public hearings in different locations. This meeting features one such public hearing. The Planning and Zoning Commission does not make a recommendation for action on the item at the first hearing.
The commission will then hold a second public hearing on the same agenda item in Council Chambers of Yuma City Hall on Sept. 28. While there is larger capacity at that location, social spacing, limited seating and Zoom participation will be in place for this meeting as well. The commission will make its recommendation at this second hearing.