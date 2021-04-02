The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission has started discussing proposed changes to the city’s general plan, with a view to putting the proposals before voters in 2022.
Voters last ratified the general plan in 2012. It’s been amended many times since then, mostly with changes to the land use map so developers can change property zoning and have their developments move forward.
Jennifer Albers, a city principal planner, explained that changes have been made to the transportation, road, bicycle and parks and recreation plans.
Also, the city adopted the Infill Incentive Plan and Overlay District in 2017. The plan, which encourages development of vacant lots and old buildings, has been successful in spurring development in Yuma’s historic core. The city would now like to expand the infill areas to the Southgate Mall and South 4th Avenue, and also expand redevelopment areas.
The population numbers need to be adjusted. A strategic vision and outcomes document adopted by the council needs to be incorporated, as well as an agreement with San Luis to address lands south of the city boundaries.
The general plan is mandated by state statutes and is required to have 17 elements, which the city packages into 13 chapters.
On March 22, staff presented proposed changes to the elements of land use, housing and redevelopment. Staff will focus on transportation, public services, and growth areas at the April 12 meeting, and then parks, conservation, safety, cost of development as well as public participation and implementation at the April 26 meeting.
The commission will hold a joint work session with the City Council in May. In June, the city will schedule “listening sessions” for feedback from the public and city partners. The listening sessions are scheduled for June 7 for the general public; June 14 for the development community, June 21 for the parks community and June 28 for government partners. These will occur after the commission agenda items or at a special meeting of the commission.
A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 13 and Oct. 11 and before the City Council on Nov. 17. After a review by the attorney general, the proposed changes would then go on the Aug. 29, 2022, ballot.
Albers reviewed Chapter 2, which covers land use, Chapter 5, which covers housing, and Chapter 6, which covers conservation, redevelopment and rehabilitation as well as neighborhood preservation and revitalization.
The land use element identifies the distribution and location of land uses, whether they are industrial, housing or commercial. It also identifies densities and populations and considers air quality and noise from the airport and military operations as well as sources of aggregates, or sand and gravel.
The city’s land use element includes growth patterns and projections, historic districts and sites.
Among the current issues that need to be addressed are half circles at major intersections. When the city did the 1996 land use plan, it included half circles at major intersections with plans to have commercial at those intersections. However, that plan has become problematic because those half circles cut through property lines. Examples include the intersections at Araby Road and Interstate 8, Araby Road and 32nd Street, 24th Street and Avenue C, and 32nd Street and Avenue B.
“We want to better match up the land use with the actual zoning or use of the property and clean that up in this effort,” Albers said.
As part of the effort, the city will also take a look at business park land use development. Albers noted that a lot of that property is zoned commercial or industrial or a mix of both and doesn’t match up with the land use.
The housing element identifies policies and programs for eliminating substandard dwelling conditions, improvement of housing quality, adequate sites for housing and an equal provision for the housing needs of all segments of the community.
It also identifies special-need households, which not only includes low income but, in Yuma County, also winter visitors, farmworkers and military personnel. This element also identifies the need for quality and affordable housing, overcrowding, barriers to housing such as costs, unfair practices and government actions.
In Yuma County, there is a need for multi-family housing. “When we bring forward a multi-family proposal for rezoning, sometimes we get quite a bit of comment from the neighbors. So we want to make sure we’re balancing that need for multi-family with what’s going to fit with the neighborhood,” Albers said.
Current issues include multi-family housing and affordable housing. “We have taken two actions that have really benefited our community, making housing available and more affordable,” she noted.
Those two actions are the adoption of the Infill Overlay District and allowing accessory dwelling units, which have resulted in either improvements or new construction.
The redevelopment element consists of plans to eliminate slums and blighted areas and for community redevelopment. Target areas for evaluation include the Yuma High School neighborhood, North End and Mesa Heights, which “have aged over time and need help with programs to better those communities.”
The next discussion on proposed changes to the general plan will focus on transportation, including circulation (roads, etc.) and bicycles, public services such as public buildings and water resources, and growth areas suitable for a mix of multi-modal development.