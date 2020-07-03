A new mortuary and crematory is coming to Yuma. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a request for a conditional use permit during a June 22 meeting.
Funeral director Arick Dombrowski and Maria Reyes, who operate Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park and Funeraria del Angel Kammann, both in Yuma, requested the permit to allow a mortuary and crematory in the General Commercial/Airport Overlay District for the property located at 3880 S. 4th Ave.
The property, situated near the northwest corner of 4th Avenue and 40th Street, is about 37,000 square feet in size and currently has a vacant office building and a storage building. According to a staff report, the property historically has been used for various medical facilities, including dental and veterinary services. The property owner is proposing to use the main office building for a mortuary with a crematorium and small chapel.
A conditional use permit is required for mortuary and crematory services within the General Commercial District.
The staff report notes that consideration needs to be made in regards to operational standards for the crematorium. According to the International Property Maintenance Code, “pipes, ducts, conductors, fans or blowers shall not discharge gases, steam vapor, hot air, grease, smoke, odors or other gaseous or particulate wastes directly upon abutting or adjacent public or private property or that of another tenant.”
Therefore, the property owner needs to ensure that proper measures are in place to guarantee that the crematorium is operating effectively and not discharging smoke and/or particulates into the air, the report states.
In addition, all development standards will need to be met, including paved parking and access, lighting, landscaping and on-site retention. The required setback for a property located within the General Commercial District is 15 feet from any public or private street right-of-way line; this applies to structures and parking areas. It is within this setback area that adequate landscaping will need to be installed, the staff report says.
The facility will need at least five spaces, however, the site plan indicates that six parking spaces will be installed. The property owner expressed that in the future, the company would like to renovate the existing storage building and convert it into a larger chapel space to accommodate 30-40 guests.
The expansion of the chapel and/or worship area will need to account for the addition of adequate parking as required by the zoning code, the staff report said.
Aside from the development standards required of the General Commercial District, the property is also subject to the requirements outlined in the Airport Overlay District. Such requirements include increased sound attenuation, which can be achieved through the installation of upgraded insulation and windows, explained the report.
Commissioner Fred Dammeyer made the motion to approve the permit, and Janice Edgar seconded the motion. It carried unanimously with a 4-0 vote, with two absent.