The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved two permits that will allow a combined convenience store, gas station and restaurant and a new drive-thru car wash to open in Yuma.
Maverik Inc. requested a conditional use permit for a convenience store with drive-thru for a quick-serve restaurant and fuel sales in the General Commercial/Aesthetic Overlay District.
The 7.65-acre property, which is currently vacant, is located at the northwest corner of East Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E, next to the Love’s Travel Center. There are no residential homes in the vicinity.
The 9,084-square-foot store will provide fueling, packaged beer and wine sales, as well as fresh food items. The store will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with restroom facilities open to the public. It will not offer overnight truck parking, laundry or showers.
The business will have seven fuel pumps and a canopy in front of the store and six additional pumps and a canopy for commercial fueling, for a total of 13 fuel positions on site.
The quick-serve restaurant will be located at the west end of the proposed building with the drive-thru immediately adjacent.
This store will employ approximately 15 to 18 employees. The company said that store employees receive training in more than 40 different aspects of the job, including safety, point of sale, service, identification for alcohol sales, management and customer service.
The design includes outdoor seating, surrounded by landscaping. Typical Maverik stores have as many as 24 security cameras surrounding the perimeter of the building as well as inside.
Maverik owns and operates more than 320 stores in 11 states and plans to continue growing. The company employs over 4,800 people and offers health insurance as well as tuition reimbursement, 401(k) pension account matching, gym reimbursement, scholarships, paid time off and other benefits.
The permit approval included an exception that will allow part of the drive aisle to encroach 9 feet into the required 15-foot setback along Gila Ridge Road, according to a staff report. The city code allows the commission to grant an exception as a part of a permit if the exception is supported by several factors, including special circumstances which do not apply to other properties in the district, the circumstances were not created by the owner or applicant, and the exception is necessary for use of the property.
As proposed, the Maverik will be accessed via an Arizona Department of Transportation right-of-way along this portion of Gila Ridge Road. A traffic study is underway, which might require some adjustments to turn lanes and road. ADOT must approve the adjustments before the issuance of any encroachment permits to access Gila Ridge Road.
Also, a small 10-foot wide strip of land along the north side of the property, at the Interstate 8 frontage, is not within the city limits and the city has requested that this land be subject to a pre-annexation development agreement, at no cost to the property owner, as part of the conditions of approval. City staff will prepare the appropriate documents and will help in completing the annexation.
The other approved permit will allow PJT LLC to open a drive-thru car wash in the Limited Commercial/Aesthetic Overlay District at 1998 S. Avenue B, located at the northwest corner of Avenue B and 20th Street. A conditional use permit is required for a service-based business, drive-thru facility in the Limited Commercial District.
Owner and applicant Pat Conner intends to split the 8.67-acre property, which is currently undeveloped, into three separate parcels, resulting in three commercial lots.
The new soft cloth drive-thru car wash will go on the northeast corner of the property and have 37 vacuum station parking stalls. The hours of operation are expected to be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Neighboring residents Linda and Robert Rodriguez opposed the request and expressed concerns with traffic in this area. Linda Rodriguez noted there are children and people walking to school and the nearby Dairy Queen throughout the day and night.
The applicant stated that access to and from the public streets has been designed with internal roads that will reduce the chance of vehicles lining into the public road. Additionally, the drive-thru lane will provide “safe and convenient access” to the car wash and will accommodate more than 21 queued vehicles.
Chairman Chris Hamel said he was pleased that the long vacant land will now be put to use. “As a commissioner, I’m glad to see this property is now moving along and we’re actually putting something on there. I know the concerns with traffic, but I think the way it’s been proposed it’s going to be safe for that area,” he noted.