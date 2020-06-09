A building that has had several incarnations, most recently as an adult boutique, will now be a screen printing and embroidery business.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning on Monday approved with a 4-0 vote a request for a conditional use permit. Steven L. Rhodes, on behalf of Jim D. Smith, requested the permit to allow retail in the Light Industrial/Airport Overlay District for the property located at 639 E. 39th St.
BDG Custom Creations is a company specializing in the application of custom decorations, printing, embroidery, sublimation printing, laser engraving, sand engraving and impact engraving, according to a staff report by Erika Peterson, a city assistant planner.
BDG also custom decorates apparel, gifts and awards and offers limited retail sales of school uniforms, business attire, gifts and awards to the public.
The business is currently located at 3336 E. 33rd Place, Suite B, and has three employees. The staff report indicates that the business will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the months of July through October and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. November through June.
The building is compatible with the general use of their operation, therefore not requiring any modifications to the building, site or landscaping, Peterson said in the report.
Constructed in 1995, the building is 2,882 square feet on a 0.47 acre of property. The existing landscape may need to be replaced to meet the code requirement, the report said.
Currently the property has paved access and 10 parking stalls on site, meeting the requirements of the city code. The properties to the north, east and west are vacant. The property to the south is used as an industrial building for a battery and electrical supply contractor.
Peterson noted that neighbors were notified, but the city did not receive any comments from any of the property owners.
Staff recommended approval of request.