Residents living next to an industrial property will finally be getting a neighbor they seem to embrace. The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a request for a conditional use permit that will allow an electrical company to do business at 2180 S. Pacific Ave.
During a Monday meeting, Pancrazi Real Estate Services, on behalf of RTB Enterprises, requested the permit for an industrial use within 600 feet of a residential area in the Light Industrial/Airport Overlay District.
In September, the commission denied a permit for a solid waste transfer facility after neighbors packed the chamber to protest the proposed use. The commission cited concerns with the proximity to Sunrise Mobile Home Estates.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director and zoning administrator of the Community Development Department, explained that a permit is needed because the property is next to a residential area.
According to a staff report by Chad Brown, a city associate planner, 4K Electrical specializes in large scale electrical projects at large facilities such as universities and prisons. The company works on sites across the nation and will use the Yuma location as a staging point for those projects. From 1 to 3 full-time employees will work at the property 50-75% of the time.
The company has 12 or more trucks and trailers that will be stored on site when not in the field. Some large truck deliveries are expected, but they would take place during normal business hours.
The city had not intended to have a neighborhood meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but at the request of a neighboring resident, on June 11, city staff, the applicant’s agents and several members of Sunrise Estates met on the property to discuss how 4K Electrical functioned. The residents appeared to be in support and felt more comfortable with this proposed use, Brown stated.
“I have no negative response,” Sharon Harrison, a resident of the mobile home park who protested the previous permit, said in an email.
OBJECTIONS TO CONDITIONS
Tom Pancrazi told the commissioners that 4K Electrical objected to three of 11 conditions and asked that they be removed. One of the conditions called for limiting the hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noted that staff might possibly be on the site on off hours. Another condition stated that all outdoor activities or storage must take place in a screened storage yard. The other condition said that all truck loading and unloading must take place during regular business hours.
Pancrazi and 4K Electrical owner Bob Peterson explained that sometimes emergency jobs are called in at night and employees must go in to load the equipment needed for the job. Due to the nature of the industry, the business can’t have restrictions on operating hours, he said.
Also, Pancrazi added, the company would install a chain link fence to keep out transients but did not see the need for a walled fence, which would be expensive, because equipment would be stored inside or in trailers outside.
Commissioner Lori Arney asked if they couldn’t install chain link fencing with slats as a screen. Linville explained that the code defines an appropriate screen as a solid wall and that it specifically says that a chain link fence with slats does not qualify.
Chairman Chris Hamel pointed out that 4K was trying to be a good neighbor and asked Linville how the city could help them meet the criteria so they could form a good partnership. She replied that the city needs to establish hours of operation to protect the neighbors.
Scott McCoy, assistant city attorney, reiterated that these conditions were intended to protect neighbors as well as the applicant. Rather than “massaging” the conditions from the podium, he suggested taking a brief recess so city staff could work them out with the applicant and then come back either at the end of the meeting.
Hamel agreed and tabled the agenda item while the commission addressed the other agenda items. Afterward, McCoy, city staff, Pancrazi and Peterson returned to the chambers with the agreed upon conditions.
The operating hours were set for 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with the occasional time staff might be onsite during after hours. They agreed that all storage will take place in a screened storage yard, without referring to outdoor activities, and that all truck loading would be done during regular business hours with the exception of emergency calls for service after hours, including incidental loading and unloading in connection to the emergency response.
After no members of the public asked to speak, the commission unanimously approved the permit. In the case of a conditional use permit, the commission has the final say.
NOTIFICATION CHANGES
Linville noted that after the previous permit request, the city increased its notification of the hearing for this case. By law, the city must notify property owners who live within 600 feet of a hearing for a conditional use permit. In the case of mobile home parks, the notification goes to the owner of the property and not the individual residents who own mobile homes in the park. Sunrise Estates has about 200 spaces.
During the previous case, Harrison, the park resident, pointed out that almost half of the residents live within the 600-foot threshold but did not receive notification of a prior neighborhood meeting and the previous hearing.
No one complained and no one showed up at the neighborhood meeting for the previous case because no one had heard about the proceedings, Harrison said at that time.
After that case, Yuma County Assessor Joe Wehrle told the commission that he would provide the city with the list of individual homeowners in a mobile home park so that the city could notify all residents of upcoming hearings.
For the current case, the city printed extra copies for the park owner to distribute to the residents.