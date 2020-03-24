The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission considered four cases on Monday without any public present due to concerns about the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners asked for public comments to be submitted beforehand via email, which were to be read during the meeting. The meeting also aired live on the city cable channels 72 and 73 and on the city’s website at www.yumaaz.gov, where it can also be viewed on demand.
The hot item on the agenda was withdrawn by the applicant before the meeting following opposition from neighbors. Shelley Anderson, on behalf of the Anderson EW and Elizabeth Trust 4/2/76, had asked for the land use designation in the general plan to be changed from low density residential to high density residential for 1.54 acres located between 8th Place, 9th Street, 14th Avenue and Arena Drive.
The applicant’s intent had been to sell the property for future development of a multi-family residential project, possibly an apartment complex with up to three stories. Anderson said that a builder had agreed to buy the property if the general plan changed.
Although several neighbors spoke against the request at the first hearing, only one neighbor submitted a public comment this time. Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, read the comment by Jaime Hernandez, a resident of West 9th Avenue, who conveyed opposition due to the possibility of more traffic, accidents and crime and a decrease in property values. He said that 35 neighbors had signed a petition in opposition.
In other action, the commission approved with a 4-0 vote a preliminary plat for the proposed Patagonia Subdivision located near the southeast corner of Avenue 9E and 24th Street. The 29-acre subdivision would be divided into 21 residential lots, ranging in size from 43,581 square feet to 102,795 square feet. Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of KDC of Yuma LLC, made the request.
Linville noted that the city had not received any comments or concerns from surrounding property owners and that staff recommended approval.
Commissioner Greg Counts questioned if the four adjacent lots not part of the subdivision would eventually want to be annexed. Linville replied that these lots were already in the city, having been annexed a few years ago to connect to city water.
Dahl, Robins and Associates also made a rezoning request, this one on behalf of Jeffrey Conte, for 18.34 acres located at the northwest corner of Arizona Avenue and 34th Street. The request is to rezone 18.34 acres from agriculture to light industrial for the development of a bus barn for the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority, which operates the Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus system.
The city did not receive any comments or concerns from the public on this request, and staff recommended approval. The commission unanimously approved recommendation of the rezoning request. Final approval comes from the City Council.
The commissioners approved two requests for conditional use permits. Enterprise Leasing Co. of Phoenix, on behalf of Jim D. Smith, sought a conditional use permit for retail sale or rental of goods in the Light Industrial/Airport Overlay District on the property located at 2811 S Ave 2 ½ E.
From 1989 to 2009, Budget Rent A Car used the property, but the former conditional use permit lapsed, requiring a new permit.
Enterprise will have three full-time employees who will offer rental assistance and delivery and pickup of vehicles.
No comments or concerns regarding this request were received, and staff approved recommendation of the permit. The commission unanimously approved it.
The commission also approved with a 4-0 vote a conditional use permit requested by Land Development Consultants, on behalf of Circle K Stores, to allow the retail sale of motor fuels and a convenience market on a 2.28-acre parcel in the Agriculture/Conditional General Commercial District.
The property is located at 6544 E. 32nd St., at the intersection with Araby Road. Plans are to build a new and larger Circle K in a slightly different location with more fuel pumps. The original store was built in 1987, prior to the property’s annexation.