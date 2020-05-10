The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a preliminary plat for a proposed 41-acre subdivision during a meeting scheduled to start 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Jacobson Companies, on behalf of Stewart Title and Trust of Phoenix, have requested approval of the preliminary plat for the Cielo Verde Units 2B, 4 and 6 Subdivision, which is located at the northwest corner of East 36th Street and South Avenue 8½E.
The developer proposes dividing the property into 177 residential lots, ranging in size from 4,513 square feet to 17,257 square feet, with plans to construct site-built single-family homes.
The City Council Chambers, where the commission meetings take place, will be closed to the public. Members of the public may view the meetings live on City Channels 73 and 72 and live-streamed on the city website at www.yumaaz.gov. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the website after the meeting.
Public comment regarding any agenda item will be limited to those provided via email to the commission secretary at address planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received on time will be read into the record when the referenced agenda item is discussed.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.