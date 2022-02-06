The Yuma County Planning and Zoning voted 4-1 to deny recommendation of a proposed Comprehensive Plan due to outdated elements such housing data.
The 327-page draft plan is the official guide for the development of the unincorporated area of the county. Its primary purpose is to help the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors make decisions relating mostly to land use.
In June, the supervisors directed staff to keep the existing Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2012 and bring it back with minor changes for adoption. State law requires that the board amend or extend the adopted plan every 10 years.
However, after hearing comments submitted by local agencies and citizens that pointed out outdated information, the commissioners questioned the wisdom of recommending adoption of the draft plan as presented.
Much of the discussion centered on the housing element, which is based on data from 2000 to 2010. For example, the 2012 plan makes reference to a housing oversupply in a time of shortages.
Staff told the commission that they plan to bring back updates, but that the housing element could only be updated if the supervisors approve the hire of a consultant to conduct a housing study.
“You don’t need a study to know that there isn’t an oversupply of housing,” Chairman Danny Bryant said. “It’s too important to put 2012 data in as a fact.”
Vice Chairman Paul White agreed, noting that administrators and staff knew the plan needs to be updated every 10 years. “Sometimes you gotta throw a wrench in the cog to say, ‘Look, this should have been anticipated, this should have been planned for,’” he said. “Based on that, even if it just causes a little stink, I’ll vote not to approve it.”
Commissioner Bobbi McDermott also agreed. “In my mind, I’ll be happy to vote not to approve. We don’t have the proper inputs to make the plan valuable to anybody,” she said.
The draft plan underwent a 60-day public information and participation process. During the process, the county held an open house meeting at the Department of Development Services to inform residents of the draft plan.
The county also distributed the document to local, state and federal agencies for their review and comment. Juan Leal-Rubio, senior planner, summarized comments from the agencies, much of them in reference to outdated data, studies and maps, incorrect statutes and other errors.
Craig Sellers, director of development services, also submitted detailed comments outlining suggested changes.
Leal-Rubio noted that the majority of the comments could be easily incorporated into the plan.
“Would that improve the plan?” Bryant asked. “Yes. It would make the plan more valuable,” Leal-Rubio replied.
The Comprehensive Plan is a “living document” that can be updated periodically or annually as needed, Planning Director Maggie Castro explained. She said that if the commission and the supervisors approved the draft plan as presented, staff could then bring forward changes according to the comments received.
During the public hearing, only one speaker addressed the issue. Will Katz, an attorney for the Hall Companies, a housing development firm, objected to approval of a plan with an outdated housing element.
“You’ll be making a decision on 20-year-old data for the next 20 years,” Katz said. “We need to have the most accurate, current data as it relates to 2022.”
He pointed out that some of the outdated information in the 2012 plan does not reflect current market conditions, such as this reference: “Due to an oversupply of housing brought on by the economic recession real estate bubble, it is anticipated new housing production will be minimal.”
He also pointed out that the draft plan contains no references to the current housing shortages and supply and affordability issues.
In addition, Katz said, the plan should mention the overall vacant land available for development to “help us all understand what’s available and where we could move forward as a community. Moreover, it helps promote capital investment in our community.”
He also suggested that urban growth boundaries, which he claims artificially inflate costs, be reduced or eliminated and agriculture preserves be reevaluated to open up more land for development.
Katz also suggested that some development standards be reduced or eliminated to promote affordability and accessibility. He outlined the specifics in a memo he submitted to staff but that he said were not included in the agenda packet.
Commissioner Gary Black said he believed that these comments on the housing element should be incorporated into the plan. “I think you ought to listen to your stakeholder,” he noted. “There’s no question in my mind that he’s right.”
Commissioner Matias Rosales suggested that they leave it to the supervisors to decide whether they want to update the housing and other elements. He said that they could recommend adoption of the plan with a suggestion that they urgently address the housing element.
White questioned why administration and staff didn’t anticipate that major updates would be needed. Castro explained that the county had a full-time employee devoted to the 2012 plan update who started working on it five years prior. The department no longer has a staff member in that position and updates are made when identified.
Leal-Rubio suggested that the draft be approved as presented with a recommendation that changes be made. Staff could add a footnote to the housing element to add clarity, he added.
Bryant said he felt “uncomfortable” recommending a plan “when it’s not even close to accurate.”
White said he could not vote “on something that’s not in it.”
The rest of the commissioners, with the exception of Rosales, agreed.
The proposed plan can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/2p99dktv.