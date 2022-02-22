The owner of property across from the Yuma Palms Shopping Center sought to rezone his property with the hope of selling the parcel.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission, with a 4-0 vote, granted the request by Ruben Hernandez, on behalf of property owner Pedro Santiago, to rezone the 4.1 acres from agriculture to general commercial.
The property is located just north of Target and the Harkins Theaters on 12th Street between South Castle Dome Avenue and South Pacific Avenue.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community planning, explained that the applicant is preparing to sell the land and has no conceptual plan for development. However, the General Commercial District allows for a variety of uses, including retail, repair shops, restaurants, grocery stores, offices and social services.
The property is currently being farmed and will continue to be until sold, according to Linville.
In 2006, the property was part of a larger rezoning request that involved several properties, however, that rezoning expired as the owners were unable to complete all the conditions of approval.
Now the owner of this single property would like to pick it up. “Moving forward with one property will be easier in this instance,” Linville said.
She noted that the conditions of approval are very similar to those from 2006. Staff recommended approval as the city has designated this area as commercial.
When developed, the property will be required to meet all city development standards, including paved parking, access, setbacks, height limitations, landscaping and lighting.
In addition, all future development will be subject to the design guidelines required of the Aesthetic Overlay District. This overlay is intended to “enhance the community’s attractiveness through the creation of visually pleasing and inviting entryways in the city,” according to a staff report.
Also, projects located within the overlay are subject to the review and approval of the Design and Historic Review Commission.
The city notified all neighbors within 300 feet of the property and received no public comments or questions from the public.
The commission also unanimously approved a preliminary plat for the Sandstone Subdivision located at the northwest corner of 11th Street and South Avenue A. Core Engineering Group made the request on behalf of Rogelio Sosa Palos and Maria Del Pilar.
The plan calls for dividing the currently undeveloped 3.13 acres into 18 residential lots, ranging in size from 6,500 square feet to 7,180 square feet, which meets the minimum lot size requirements for the Medium Density Residential/Infill Overlay District.
The subdivision will be accessed from 11th Street, not Avenue A, said Amelia Griffin, a city associate planner.
Frontage for each lot will be along a private road, which will be used and maintained by the property owners within the subdivision. Landscaping will be maintained through the establishment of a municipal improvement district.
The city held a neighborhood meeting held Jan. 13, which was attended by one neighbor, William Benavides. He had questions regarding the proposed plans for the property. The applicant stated that the proposed subdivision will consist of single-family homes.
Benavides noted that the plan in 2017 was for company housing and had concerned him due to the potential traffic. However, he said he had no concerns with single-family homes.
The neighbor also asked if the city planned to widen Avenue A and was told that no such plans are currently in place.
Kevin Burge of Core Engineering Group said his company had reviewed the conditions of approval and did not object to what was being asked.
In other action, the commissioners unanimously reelected Chris Hamel as chair and elected Greg Counts as vice chair.