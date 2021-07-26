The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider a request for a special use permit for an animal crematorium in Wellton.
The request from Garrett Lakey, agent for Marlys Vessey, wishes to operate the crematorium on 6.43 acres zoned rural area-5 acre minimum and located on the south side of Highway 80 and Avenue 24¼ E alignment.
Also, a proposed development that has drawn strong opposition from neighbors will return before the commission. Dahl Robins & Associates, agent for Sunderman Investments, C&G Farms, George Amaral Ranches, Jerome & Kelley Baliukas and X2 Properties, seeks to rezone eight parcels totaling nearly 41 acres from rural area-10 acre minimum to planned development.
The property is located in the vicinity of Sierra Sands Avenue and County 15½ Street in Yuma.
The property owners would like to create 15 new parcels with sizes ranging from 2 to 5 acres for residential development.
The properties are part of the old Sierra Sands golf course which previously occupied almost 43 acres including a club house and was part of the Sierra Sands subdivision developed on 80 acres of land.
The Board of Supervisors in May postponed the rezoning request after neighbors, who had packed the auditorium for a hearing, cited the potential density, water issues, the proximity to the Barry Goldwater Bombing Range and traffic concerns. At the urging of Chairman Tony Reyes, the developer and neighbors agreed to try to come to a compromise.
Dahl, Robins and Associates have other cases on the agenda, including a request by Karen Spencer to change the land use designation of a portion of a parcel located at the northeast corner of Foothills Boulevard and County 14th Street in Yuma from local commercial to urban density residential.
The applicant would also like to rezone three parcels totaling 11.22 acres at the same location from local commercial to recreational vehicle subdivision. The intent is to develop a residential subdivision.
As the agent for the 11E LLC, Dahl, Robins and Associates seeks to change the land use designation of property on the northwest corner of Highway 95 and alignment of Avenue 11E in Yuma from agricultural/rural residential to regional commercial as well as rezone the property from rural area-20 acre minimum to general commercial.
The intent is to rezone the parcel to general commercial to allow the construction of a storage facility.
Nohemi Diaz De Leon is seeking the commission’s recommendation in several cases on behalf of ERMI Family Limited Partnership, which would like to change the land use designation of a portion of a 12-acre parcel from local commercial to rural density residential. The property is located in the vicinity of the southeast corner of Avenue B½ and County 18th Street in Somerton.
ERMI also seeks to rezone the 12 acres from rural area-10 acre minimum to suburban site built-2 acre minimum. The applicant intends to split the property into parcels of two acres in size for residential development.
ERMI also wishes to rezone 10 acres located in the vicinity of Avenue A and the alignment of County 17¼ Street, also in Somerton, from rural area-10 acre minimum to suburban site built-2 acre minimum. The intent is to create five parcels for residential development.
In other action, the commission will consider a request to open the public information and participation process for the 2021 major amendments to the Comprehensive Plan as required by state law.
The agenda also includes a discussion of the draft Yuma County Bikeways Master Plan.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. in Yuma. The meeting can also be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/5hyujue7.