Cases scheduled for consideration by the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on April 12 were moved to Monday, April 26, after the last meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum.
Among the cases is a request by Wallace Hunter, on behalf of Fury Lane LLC, for a conditional use permit to allow a drive-thru restaurant at the property, which is in the General Commercial (B-2) District.
A portion of the former Hastings Entertainment store at 2820 S. 4th Ave. might be converted into a restaurant, and the McDonald’s on 16th Street and Interstate 8 is looking to add a second drive-thru. The applicant has proposed a 3,600-square-foot restaurant in part of the building. The remaining portion would be subdivided for potential retail space.
Additionally, the applicant wants to move the existing drive-thru about 20 feet to the east.
The other request for a conditional use permit is for a second drive-thru lane at the McDonald’s located at 1195 E. 16th St., which is in the General Commercial/Aesthetic Overlay (B-2/AO) District.
Kurtis Demarse, on behalf of McDonald’s Real Estate Company, made the request. The fast food chain wants to completely remodel the existing restaurant.
The third case is a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Yucca Land Company, for the approval of a preliminary plat for the Desert Sands Subdivision Unit 3, located at the southwest corner of East 45th Street and South Avenue 8E. The plat calls for dividing the property into 122 lots, ranging in size from 5,078 square feet to 13,338 square feet.
The commission will also consider two more cases, including a request by Maria A. Velez, on behalf of ZAYD LLC c/o Realty Executives, for a conditional use permit for an industrial use within 600 feet of residential in the Heavy Industrial/Infill Overlay District, on the property located at 1275 W. 9th St. This permit request is to legalize an industrial use within 600 feet of a residential use, specifically a window tinting business.
The other case is a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Saguaro Desert Land Company, for approval of the preliminary plat for the Desert Sky Unit No. 2 Subdivision. The 18.3-acre subdivision will be divided into 102 residential lots, ranging in size from 2,941 square feet to 9,983 square feet. The property is located near the southwest corner of Avenue 7½E and 36th Street.
In addition, staff will continue reviewing the general plan elements of transportation, public services and growth areas as the city prepares to update the document.
To view the complete agenda, go to https://tinyurl.com/3k6xb48f.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. Due to COVID-19, citizens are strongly encouraged to provide their comments by email to planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
The meeting can be viewed live on City Channel 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.