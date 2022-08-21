Applicant intends to build townhome development
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a rezoning request by Colvin Engineering, on behalf of Hardknocks Limited Partnership, for property located along 24th Street, between Avenue 7½E and Avenue 7¾E.
The applicant wishes to rezone nearly 6 acres from limited commercial to medium density residential with a planned unit development overlay.
The applicant intends to build a townhome development with 42 units, each on an individually owned parcel.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in City Hall Room 190, 1 City Plaza.