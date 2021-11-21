The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will consider two final plats for proposed subdivisions on Monday.
In the first case, Dahl, Robins and Associates is requesting approval of the final plat for the Yuma Development One Parcel C Subdivision, located near the southwest corner of East 32nd Street and South Avenue 8E.
This 18.15 acres will be divided into four commercial lots, ranging in size from 1.3552 acres to 11.7846 acres.
Yuma Development One plans to sell or lease the commercial lots and anticipates that Lot 3 will be used for additional parking for the existing gym to the east.
In the second case, Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Saguaro Desert Land Company, are asking for approval of the final plat for the Desert Sky Unit No. 2 Subdivision located near the southwest corner of Avenue 7½E and 36th Street.
Plans call for dividing the 18.3 acres, which is currently undeveloped, into 101 residential lots, ranging in size from 3,060 square feet to 9,992 square feet, as part of the second phase of the Desert Sky townhome development.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
To view the agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/yxebz9y9.