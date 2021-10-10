The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will hold the second of two hearings on the decennial update of the Yuma General Plan.
The commission invites public comments on the proposed updates and will consider whether to recommend that the City Council adopt the plan.
The general plan is a policy document and guide for the development of the city. It contains information and maps that address the city’s general plans, goals, objectives and policies for the development of the city and action items to reach those goals.
The 10-year update is intended to reflect current demographics of the community, recent data on aspects of the built and natural environment, development changes that have occurred over time and updated projections for future community needs.
The commission will also hold a hearing on a request by the city for a zoning code text amendment that would update provisions related to the appeals process for decisions by the hearing officer and Planning and Zoning Commission.
The commission will also consider a request by Colvin Engineering, on behalf of Santana 142 RE Holdings, for approval of the final plat for the Santana Subdivision, Units 2 and 3, located at the southeast and southwest corners of Avenue 7½E and 36th Street. The developer proposes to divide the property into 243 residential lots ranging in size from 6,356 square feet to 17,687 square feet.
Two requests for conditional use permits will go before the commission. The first is a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of PJT LLC, for a permit that would allow a drive-thru car wash in the Limited Commercial/Aesthetic Overlay District. The property is located at 1998 S. Avenue B.
The second is a request by Daniel Goodwin, on behalf of Maverik Inc., for a permit to allow a convenience store with a drive-thru for a quick-serve restaurant and fuel sales in the General Commercial/Aesthetic Overlay District.
This proposal includes an exception request for part of the drive aisle to encroach 9 feet into the required 15-foot setback along Gila Ridge Road. The property is located at the northwest corner of East Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E.
The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/3m68jzft.