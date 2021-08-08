The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its Monday meeting at the Schoening Conference Center, Arizona Western College, Building 3C, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
The move is to accommodate the first of two public hearings required by general plan amendment requests. The second hearings for the two cases will be held on Aug. 23.
The first general plan amendment request, made by Nicklaus Engineering, on behalf of Perricone Heritage Properties, would change the land use designation from Medium Density Residential to Commercial for 10.8 acres located east of the northeast corner of Araby Road and Interstate 8.
The applicant’s intent is to support the development of a retail site under a future request for General Commercial (B-2) zoning.
The other general plan amendment request, made by Dahl, Robins and Associates on behalf of Smoketree Desert Land, would change the land use designation from Low Density Residential to Medium Density Residential for 26.96 acres for property located at the northeast corner of 40th Street and Avenue 7E.
The applicant’s intent is to develop a townhome subdivision under the R-2 zoning designation with the Planned Unit Development Overlay District.
The commission will also consider a rezoning request by Shelly Gillman, on behalf of Mallappa Neelappa, for two properties: 0.60 acre from the Transitional District to the Medium Density Residential (R-2) District, for the property located at 2186 W. 24th St. and 0.58 acre from the Limited Commercial (B-1) District to the Medium Density Residential (R-2) District, for the property located at 2212 W. 24th St.
The intent of this rezone is to develop the two lots into a residential subdivision.
The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/29bdb4ym.