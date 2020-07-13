The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding four public hearings on Monday, two for conditional use permits, one for a subdivision final plat and one on a rezoning request.
Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Jeffrey Conte, are requesting a conditional use permit that would allow the construction of a new Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) maintenance facility, offices and bus yard in the Light Industrial/Airport Overlay District. The property is located at the northwest corner of Arizona Avenue and 34th Street.
Pancrazi Real Estate Services, on behalf of RTB Enterprises, is also requesting a conditional use permit for an industrial use within 600 feet of residential in the Light Industrial/Airport Overlay District. The property is located at 2180 S. Pacific Ave.
Edais Engineering, on behalf of Riedel Construction Company, is asking for approval of the final plat for La Estancia Subdivision. Plans call for dividing 40 acres into 179 residential lots, ranging in size from about 6,000 to 12,794 square feet. The property is located at the southeast corner of South Avenue 8½E and East 40th Street.
The commissioners will also consider a request from Dahl, Robins and Associates. on behalf of Smoketree Desert Land, to rezone an 18.34-acre parcel from agriculture to medium density residential/planned unit development for the property located at the southwest corner of South Avenue 7½E and East 36th Street.
The chambers will be open with limited public access. However, members of the public who feel more comfortable watching remotely may view the meeting live on City Channels 73 and 72 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov.
In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website afterwards.
Public comment regarding the agenda item can be provided via email to the commission secretary at planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received timely will be read into the record.
To view the agenda and read the staff report, go to www.yumaaz.gov.