The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will hold a public hearing on a request by Ironwood of Yuma to change the land use designation in the city’s general plan from medium density residential to high density residential for 13 acres located at 2945 W. 8th St.
Owner Kelly Curtis intends to close the existing private golf course and develop a mixed multi-family and townhome residential development.
The commission will also consider a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Barkley Limited Partnership, for approval of the final plat for Livingston Ranch Unit No. 3 Subdivision located near the northwest corner of 38th Street and the Avenue B½ alignment.
Plans call for dividing the 27-acre subdivision into 71 residential lots, ranging in size from 7,973 square feet to 14,501 square feet.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
To view the agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/3du6wkz5.