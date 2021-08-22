The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will hold public hearings required by general plan amendment requests.
The first request, made by Nicklaus Engineering, on behalf of Perricone Heritage Properties, would change the land use designation from Medium Density Residential to Commercial for 10.8 acres located east of the northeast corner of Araby Road and Interstate 8.
This is the first of two hearings. The applicant’s intent is to support the development of a retail site under a future request for General Commercial (B-2) zoning.
The other general plan amendment request, made by Dahl, Robins and Associates on behalf of Smoketree Desert Land, would change the land use designation from Low Density Residential to Medium Density Residential for 26.96 acres for property located at the northeast corner of 40th Street and Avenue 7E.
This is the second of two hearings. The applicant’s intent is to develop a townhome subdivision under the R-2 zoning designation with the Planned Unit Development Overlay District.
The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/544pb6wx.