The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider proposed changes to the zoning code, including updates to permitted housing within the Recreation Vehicle Subdivision District and provisions related to the subdivision code originally established in 1966.
The proposed text amendments would also add provisions related to exterior residential subdivision walls and update the sign code.
A proposed update would allow site-built homes within the RV Subdivision District. Presently, site-built homes within the district are limited to legally created lots containing a minimum of 6,000 square feet, only if recorded with Yuma County prior to July 1, 1995, and located within a recreation vehicle subdivision.
The goal is to expand housing options and encourage redevelopment within existing RV subdivisions and districts.
Proposed amendments to the subdivision code would update definitions, place modifications to the traffic circulation within a subdivision under the authority of the city engineer, ensure accurate reference to development standards and streamline the overall submittal process.
Proposed provisions related to the exterior residential subdivision walls would establish guidelines for subdivision fencing to ensure that the exterior character of subdivisions is maintained.
A proposed text amendment would solidify the requirements for the installation and maintenance of subdivision fencing, while also providing guidance on the temporary removal of fencing in the event that a property owner needs to remove fencing to gain access to their rear yard.
The proposal allows subdivision fencing to be removed for temporary access but must be replaced upon the completion of a project, such as construction of a swimming pool, as well as any subdivision landscaping that may have been disturbed.
Proposed amendments to the sign code are intended to address legibility concerns while also adopting provisions related to modern sign technology.
In addition, the commission will consider a request by Brittnee Elliott, on behalf of Redondo Industrial Development, to rezone 2.5 acres located at 888 E. Plaza Circle from the Business Park District to general commercial, while keeping the aesthetic overlay.
Plans call to develop the property as an indoor self-storage facility about 124,000 square feet in size with 900-950 units with various square footages.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.