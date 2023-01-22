The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a single case, a request by Adrian Vega, on behalf of D&M Properties of Yuma, for a conditional use permit for an automotive repair within 600 feet of residential in the Heavy Industrial/Infill Overlay District. The property is located at 599 S. Gila St.
Currently, the .94-acre property is vacant and has one building that is 1,600 square feet in size and a small storage building on the north side of the property. Historically, the property served as a citrus processing plant and cold storage for Sunkist Growers.