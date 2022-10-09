The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a request by Jill Kaiser, on behalf of Circle K Stores, for a conditional use permit to demolish and rebuild a convenience market and gas station located at 2398 S. Avenue B, in the General Commercial District.
The commission will also hold two public hearings, including one on a request to amend provisions related to the city’s subdivision code. The intent of this proposed amendment includes updating certain definitions, updating reference to the correct approving position, ensuring accurate reference to development standards and streamlining the overall submittal process.