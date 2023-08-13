The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will consider requests for two conditional use permits and a land use change to high density for proposed apartment housing.
Two of these requests have drawn objections from neighbors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will consider requests for two conditional use permits and a land use change to high density for proposed apartment housing.
Two of these requests have drawn objections from neighbors.
Gerald and Melissa Hall, on behalf of Main Street Yuma, have requested a conditional use permit to allow cat grooming and boarding in the Old Town/Bed and Breakfast Overlay/Historic Overlay/Infill Overlay District for the property located at 102 E. 3rd St.
A Touch of Class Feline Resort would offer luxury feline grooming and boarding for a maximum of 36 cats. The business would also provide private instruction to professional groomers.
Downtown businesses objected to the permit during a neighborhood meeting held July 19, noting that cat grooming is a niche and would not bring in the same amount of traffic as a restaurant.
The applicant noted that people would spend money to travel to Yuma and take her grooming courses. They would come for as long as 14 days of training and use the airport, lodging, rideshare services and rental cars.
People in support of the request noted that cats are increasing in popularity and do not see this service as any different than a shop or hair salon.
The other permit request, made by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of McMahan-Kays LLC, is for a Wash N Go drive-thru car wash in the Limited Commercial/Infill Overlay District.
This proposal includes an exception request to reduce the 4th Avenue setback from 15 to 4 feet for the car wash drive-thru lane. The property is located on the southeast corner of 19th Street and 4th Avenue.
The property is currently vacant but has been used in the past as a furniture store.
The last case involves a General Plan amendment request by Thompson Design Architects, on behalf of the Housing Authority of the City of Yuma, to change the land use designation for the properties located at 430 and 440 Magnolia Ave. from medium density residential to high density residential for about 1.2 acres.
The project could have up to 22 units, similar in look to the two-story Mesa Heights apartments on Arizona Avenue, and a recreation area for the residents.
Neighbors at a June 13 neighborhood meeting raised concerns with too many apartments and assisted housing developments in the area and problems with police calls and car accidents involving current residents of the multi-family projects in the area.
Neighbors also noted problems in the area with crime, drugs and gun shots and are concerned more traffic will make that worse. They expressed a preference for a single-family, one-story home project.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/4sx8hcmw.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clear skies. Low near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly sunny. Hot. High 111F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.