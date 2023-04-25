The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider requests for special use permits, one for storage of hazardous waste and another to allow for a medical waste treatment facility.

Barry Olsen, agent for Syd-Cole Properties, made the request for the permit that would allow the handling and storage of hazardous waste on a 4.75-acre parcel zoned Heavy Industrial-1 Acre Minimum and located at 2264 E. 13th St. in Yuma. This case was continued from the March 28 meeting.

