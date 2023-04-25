The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider requests for special use permits, one for storage of hazardous waste and another to allow for a medical waste treatment facility.
Barry Olsen, agent for Syd-Cole Properties, made the request for the permit that would allow the handling and storage of hazardous waste on a 4.75-acre parcel zoned Heavy Industrial-1 Acre Minimum and located at 2264 E. 13th St. in Yuma. This case was continued from the March 28 meeting.
Stacy Gutierrez, agent for GOIS Enterprises, made the request for the permit that would allow the establishment and operation of a medical waste treatment facility on a 16.63-acre parcel in size zoned heavy industrial and located at 19105 S. Avenue B in Yuma.
The commission is scheduled to consider two other cases:
• A request by Rodolfo Acosta, agent for Maria Ambriz, for the rezoning of a 35,283-square-foot parcel located at 671 S. El Prado Road in Yuma from Low Density Residential-20,000 Square Feet Minimum to Low Density Residential-15,000 Square Feet Minimum. The intent is to split the property into two parcels.
• A request by Vianey Vega, agent for William Lee,for the rezoning of a 10-acres parcel located at 17295 S. Avenue B½ in Somerton from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Ranch-2 Acre Minimum. The intent is to split the property into one parcel of four acres in size and three parcels of two acres in size.
The commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma