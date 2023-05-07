The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will decide whether to recommend two conditional use permits for a proposed Starbucks, real estate office and nursery.
Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Troy and Claire Eckard, requested a conditional use permit to allow a drive-thru Starbucks at the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 32nd Street on property zoned general commercial. The proposal includes an exception request to reduce the 32nd Street setback from 15 feet to zero feet for the entire project frontage.
The other conditional use permit has been requested by Leonard Sanchez, on behalf of Leonard Sanchez and Glenda Curtis Living Trust, to allow a real estate office and nursery in the Heavy Industrial/Airport Overlay District. The property is located at 2730 E. 24th St.
The applicant noted that Shadle & Sanchez Realty Investments will set up its office and operate its day-to-day business of real estate sales and property management, and the nursery will be a full-service nursery and landscape company selling nursery stock and supplies out of this location to walk-in customers and wholesale to landscapers and developers.”
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.