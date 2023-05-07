The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will decide whether to recommend two conditional use permits for a proposed Starbucks, real estate office and nursery.

Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Troy and Claire Eckard, requested a conditional use permit to allow a drive-thru Starbucks at the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 32nd Street on property zoned general commercial. The proposal includes an exception request to reduce the 32nd Street setback from 15 feet to zero feet for the entire project frontage.

