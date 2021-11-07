The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will consider two cases at its Monday meeting.
The first case is a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Yuma Development One, for approval of the preliminary plat for the Yuma Development One Parcel C Subdivision located near the southwest corner of East 32nd Street and South Avenue 8E.
The developer wants to divide the 18.15-acre subdivision into four commercial lots, ranging in size from 1.3552 acres to 11.7846 acres, with the purpose of selling or leasing the lots.
The second case is a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Smoketree Desert Land, to rezone a 26.96-acre parcel from the Agriculture District to the Medium Density Residential/Planned Unit Development District. The site is currently used for agriculture.
The property is located at the northeast corner of South Avenue 7E and East 40th Street. The applicant wants to develop the property for the third phase of the Desert Sky townhome development. With this third phase, the applicant is proposing to construct 134 units on nearly 27 acres.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
To view the agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/aj7yperz.