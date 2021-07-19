Yuma County is moving forward with a proposal to limit the number of hearings required for compliance in zoning violation cases. Right now there are no limits and cases could potentially go on indefinitely.
The most common violations revolve around complaints of junk and old cars on properties.
Last year, due to continuing noncompliance and ongoing junk on properties, the Board of Supervisors directed the county attorney to take these property owners to court.
The supervisors acknowledged that extenuating circumstances such as limited income, health issues and a death in the family could be reasons for delays. However, the board expressed frustration with property owners who never seemed to take steps toward resolving the violations and requested that staff bring forward a proposed text amendment to the zoning ordinance that limits the number of hearings to determine compliance.
In the most recent action, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of limiting the number of hearings to determine compliance in zoning violation cases to a maximum of two and requiring the second hearing to take place no longer than 180 days from the first hearing.
The current ordinance does not specify a maximum number of hearings that the hearing officer can set to determine compliance. Consequently, staff proposed adding the following language: “If the violations are not corrected prior to the hearing to determine compliance, the Hearing Officer may schedule a maximum of one more hearing to determine compliance at a date not to exceed 180 days from the first hearing to determine compliance.
“If all violations are corrected prior to the hearing to determine compliance, the Hearing Officer may reduce the fine. If the violations are not corrected prior to the hearing to determine compliance, the Hearing Officer may uphold the civil penalties previously imposed and close the case.”
When first discussed by the commission in March, Maggie Castro, planning and zoning director, explained that about 50% of violation cases are resolved in six months. However, there are some violation cases that have numerous compliance hearings, resulting in cases that remain open for a year. The intent is to get property owners to get their properties into compliance within six months of the initial hearing.
Commissioner Bobbi McDermott stated that everything has time limits and she favored the proposed changes.
Commissioner Gary Black pointed out that some properties in rural areas may take time to clean and that sometimes money issues may cause cleanups to take longer. However, Black noted that the longer property owners wait the worse the property gets. Although he had mixed feelings, he said he also favored setting a time limit.
At that time, the commission voted 9-0 to direct staff to move forward with the proposed changes. Staff brought the proposed changes before the commission on June 22. Commissioner Matias Rosales asked for the reason behind the two-hearing limit. “Those types of cases tend to go on for an extended period of time,” Castro replied, noting that some cases are prolonged up to a year, even a year and a half.
Commissioner Sean Rodgerson asked how many hearings were held now. “There is no limit. (It) depends on the case, depends on whether the property owner has made progress on the cleanup of the property or removing of the violation,” Castro said.
The commission held a hearing to gather public comment on the proposal, however, no members of the public asked to address the issue.
The commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the proposed changes. The recommendation will be forwarded to the supervisors, who will make the final decision.