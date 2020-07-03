Just as it’s affected the way they live their lives, the pandemic is changing the way residents in the Yuma area will celebrate their nation’s birthday.
Fireworks will still go off in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis, Ariz., but residents are being asked to enjoy the show from inside their vehicles or their backyards.
The town of Wellton and the Cocopah and Paradise casinos have canceled their Fourth of July events.
Social distancing guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 has prompted the city of Yuma to move its celebration, traditionally held at the Ray Kroc Complex, to the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex and turn it into a drive-up event.
A 20-minute fireworks display is slated to begin at about 8:45 p.m. at the complex at 1700 E. 8th St. – located north of the Yuma Palms Regional Center and between Pacific and Castle Dome avenues.
Residents can park at a limited number of spaces at the complex or in surrounding areas, but are asked to stay in their vehicles.
“The PAAC is ideal because of the large amount of open space around it,” Jay Simonton, deputy city administrator and acting parks and recreation director, said. “We imagine a number of Yumans will want to grab some takeout from their favorite local restaurant, then find a parking space in any of the surrounding areas from downtown to the Yuma Palms area and enjoy the fireworks.”
The fireworks demonstration was planned even before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday issued an executive order that prohibits gatherings of large groups. But Cutter Chamberlain, marketing specialist for the city, said the event will comply with that mandate since spectators can park over a wide area.
“We’re asking people to stay in their vehicles and respect social distancing (guidelines),” he said.
The city chose not to stage the drive-up event at Ray Kroc Complex because tall trees in the area could obstruct people’s view of fireworks and because of a lack of parking in surrounding residential areas.
“We moved it to PAAC to accommodate everyone viewing it from their vehicles,” Chamberlain said.
Residents will be able to see the fireworks from the shopping center, Hotel Hill and from the downtown.
He said spectators will not be able to gain access to the show from Levee Road. Also closed will be Pacific Avenue north of 8th Street.
Sponsors of the fireworks show are Hyundai of Yuma, Kia of Yuma, Genesis of Yuma, Lifted Yuma Trucks, Yuma International Airport, 95.1 KTTI, Mix 100.9 and Sun Graphics.
In Somerton and San Luis, fireworks will be shot off in city parks that will be closed to the public. But, say officials of both cities, residents will be able to see the exhibitions from their homes. And both shows can be followed live on the cities’ Facebook pages.
In San Luis, the 4th of July Backyard Freedom Celebration is slated to begin at 9 a.m. with a performance on the city’s Facebook page by Yuma band Checker’d Past, followed by a civic ceremony presided by Mayor Gerardo Sanchez. The national anthem will then be sung by Evelyn Gonzalez, vocalist with Cascabel Norteno, a student band from the Gadsden Elementary School District.
A 20-minute fireworks demonstration is slated to begin at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be set off at Joe Orduño Park, which hosted tens of thousands of spectators in past years’ celebrations but which will be closed Saturday.
To make the celebration more interactive, the San Luis Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to decorate their homes in patriotic themes and take photos of their displays for a contest.
Photos can be sent in private messages to the city of San Luis Facebook page. Prizes will be awarded and winners will be announced a week after Saturday’s celebration.
In Somerton, the city Parks and Recreation Department will pass out hot dogs and watermelon in a drive-through event at the city’s Cultural Center, 239 W Canal St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The idea is for residents to return to their homes to enjoy the fireworks demonstration from the vantage points of their homes beginning at 9 p.m., said Jesus Meza, Somerton’s parks director.
In prior years, the city marked the nation’s birthday at Council Avenue Park in celebrations that featured not only fireworks, hot dogs and watermelon but a mass water balloon fight. On Saturday, fireworks will be set off at the Joe C. Cardenas athletic field.
“We chose that place because it’s more central,” he said. “There will be a structure that will provide greater projection (of the fireworks), so that the show can be seen from any part of the city. But also it will be transmitted on the city’s Facebook page.”
The city also will announce on Saturday on Facebook the winners of a Fourth of July photo contest held as part of the celebration.
For more information about the San Luis celebration of the Fourth, call the city’s parks and recreation department, 928-341-8535. For information about the Somerton celebration, call 928-722-7394.