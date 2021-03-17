Arizona Western College is notifying current students of pandemic assistance opportunities afforded by the federal government as well as the campus food pantry.
College students who were previously ineligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – formerly known as food stamps – may now qualify for these benefits via the Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act (HR 133), a new COVID-19 relief bill that offers assistance to an additional six million college students in purchasing nutritious groceries.
Students may be eligible for SNAP benefits if they are enrolled at a higher education institution at least part-time and do not receive financial assistance from their families to pay for tuition. Students must also have an income below 185% of the federal poverty level, which equates to less than $23,206 per year or $1,967 per month for an individual.
As communicated to Arizona Western College students in a recent press release, students may qualify for up to $234 a month in SNAP benefits, given that they meet the SNAP eligibility rules; students with spouses and/or children may receive more funds.
To gather more information and apply, visit azfoodbanks.org/college.
Regardless of their SNAP eligibility, students enrolled at AWC also have access to Andale’s Food Pantry, which is stocked with non-perishable food items and other basic necessities to meet immediate needs of students and their families.
Andale’s Food Pantry is located in Room 101 of the Educational Services (ES) building at the college’s main campus, located at 2020 S. Avenue 8E. The pantry’s hours are limited; students can schedule an appointment by applying for services at www.azwestern.edu/student-life/food-pantry/form, or by emailing AWC’s coordinator of student leadership and activities Shara Skinner at Shara.Skinner@azwestern.edu.
“Given the circumstances that students have had to adapt to during the past year and a half, this is the perfect time for programs to readjust their resources to meet the needs of students,” said Skinner. “I am so proud to promote new ways in which our students will receive relief for their growing needs, and I hope they take advantage of these opportunities.”
To help fill the pantry’s shelves, community members can donate canned and/or boxed food, clothing items and toiletries to the Campus Life or AWC Foundation offices, both of which are located inside the Yuma campus’ College Community Center (3C Building). Monetary donations are also accepted and can be made online by visiting azwestern.edu/student-life/food-pantry.