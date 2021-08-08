Yuma will be giving an additional $40,000 in pandemic relief funds to Crossroads Mission for the purchase of furnishings so the agency can provide shelter to homeless persons in an environment where COVID-19 safety precautions are strictly followed.
A staff report noted that this assistance will allow Crossroads Mission to provide shelter to homeless persons and do so in a way that keeps vulnerable people safe from exposure to COVID-19 and keeps the community safe from spread of the virus.
The City Council previously awarded the shelter with $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 funds, which were allocated to the city as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
With the funds previously allocated, Crossroads Mission purchased cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, other equipment, furnishings and materials needed to provide shelter to the homeless while preventing the spread of COVID-19 among staff, those in-shelter and the community.
The staff report explained that Crossroads needed to buy furnishings for the family shelter following a sewage backup that destroyed all existing furniture. After the purchase of new furnishings for the family shelter, Crossroads identified the need to also increase cleaning and disinfecting protocols for furnishings in the men’s shelter. The existing furnishings in the men’s shelter would not accommodate these new protocols. Consequently, Crossroads wishes to purchase replacement furnishings for the men’s shelter.
Yuma has received $1.3 million in CDBG-CV, which must be used to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to the spread of COVID-19.”
To date, the city has allocated $1.2 million of the funds as follows: $745,000 to the Western Arizona Council of Governments for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program; $150,000 to Catholic Community Services for building modifications at the Daybreak Adult Day Health Care facility to allow for services for additional clients in a safe environment; $35,565 to the Arizona Housing Development Corp. for emergency childcare; $15,000 to Chicanos Por La Causa for emergency childcare; and $10,000 to Child & Family Services for housing assistance to Right Turn for Vets.
Currently, the city has set aside $85,575 in CDBG-CV funds for other critical community services that respond to the COVID-19 threat.
In addition, the council authorized City Administrator Phil Rodriguez to execute three CDBG agreements totaling $98,893 as part of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Annual Action Plan approved by the council in May.
Arizona Housing Development Corp. received $60,000 for the Shine Boys and Girls Club Child Care; WACOG $18,893 to use for housing counseling; and the Southwest Fair Housing Council received $20,000 for fair housing services.
“This assistance will allow three nonprofit organizations to provide needed services to vulnerable people through affordable childcare, housing counseling and fair housing support. This action further allows residents to remain safely housed and provide an opportunity to thrive,” the staff report states.
The balance of the funding, $818,091, will be dedicated to activities administered by the Neighborhood Services Division. Some activities, such as rehabilitation of owner-occupied housing, rental inspections, code enforcement and façade improvements, target the Mesa Heights Neighborhood and are part of the long-term strategy for revitalization of that community.
In addition, a portion of that funding will be used to renovate the restrooms at Joe Henry Optimist Center and Carver Park.