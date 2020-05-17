A council-appointed committee has proposed amendments to the Yuma City Charter addressing elections, supervisions of the city attorney, city administrator’s severance pay and compensation for the mayor and council members.
Russ Clark, chairman of the Charter Review Committee, presented the recommendations during the May 6 meeting.
A significant proposal focuses on compensation for the mayor and council members, which Clark described as “well below like cities across the nation and Arizona by quite a lot.” Currently, the mayor receives $12,000 annually and each council member gets $3,600 a year.
However, the committee did not want to put an exact figure and instead wants to tie it to the compensation that Yuma County Board of Supervisors receive, which is set by the Arizona Legislature. This way, if the Legislature changes the supervisors’ compensation, then the compensation for the mayor and council would automatically change without having to amend the charter. Clark noted that the compensation for the mayor and council has not been adjusted for a couple of decades.
The committee proposes that the mayor be paid 60% of the compensation provided to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and each council member 30% of the compensation provided to the supervisors. Clark said that currently the state has supervisors’ salaries set at about $63,000.
Some changes are needed to align Yuma’s charter with state law, in particular, articles having to do with the timing of elections. The committee recommends taking out references to timing and inserting “in accordance with state law,” effective 2022. The state requires all cities to hold their elections in even numbered years. Currently, the charter calls for city elections to take place in odd numbered years.
The committee did not recommend exact times for elections because of the ambiguity of when the state law takes effect. Clark explained that “in accordance with the state law” is a catchall for whatever date it starts, and the city would not have to go back and do it again.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked whether the city would be giving up local control by adding “in accordance with state law.” City Attorney Richard Files noted that the proposed amendment would simply conform the charter with state law changes.
Shoop asked for confirmation -- and received it -- that if voters approve this proposal, then some council members would hold their seats for five, instead of four, years until the whole council conformed to the new state timeline for elections.
Another proposed amendment calls for changing the severance pay for the city administrator in case of removal from two months salary to six months salary. “Not that there is an anxiousness to do so,” Clark said. “But if there comes a time, the investment that that person makes to the job and the community, severance is wholly inadequate.”
After researching how other municipalities handle the role of the city attorney, the committee recommends that the city attorney work for the mayor and council, not for the city administrator.
“I just don’t see it as necessary,” Councilman Mike Shelton said, noting that having the city administrator as the sole supervisor is more practical vs. having to deal with seven different personalities.
In addition, Shelton added, having individual council members telling the city attorney what to do might muddy the political waters. Also, he pointed out, the administrator knows what’s happening behind the scenes, things that the council members might not know about.
Clark said that the committee recognized that there is no perfect system, but members discussed the issue and unanimously voted to recommend the change.
The committee also recommended that the council adopt a policy mandating that a review of the charter take place every four years. Mayor Doug Nicholls questioned why every four years, and Clark replied that the committee “just pulled a number” because the members believe it should be routinely done.
After the presentation, Nicholls explained that putting the recommendations on the ballot requires a separate action by the council. At this week’s council meeting, the agenda includes introduction of an ordinance calling for a special election to be held Nov. 3 for the purpose of allowing the city voters to determine whether to amend the charter with the recommended changes. The charter can only be amended by a majority vote of Yuma electors.
Last year, the council requested a review of the charter to determine if updates and/or changes are necessary. The council appointed committee members and then charged them with the job of reviewing the charter and coming up with recommendations.
The committee started the process by reading the charter word for word. Members chose to limit the number of proposed changes knowing that it could go to the voters and too many proposed changes could confuse or overwhelm voters. For example, Clark explained, the committee considered changing “he” and “his,” which are sprinkled throughout the document, to more gender neutral pronouns but decided to only make the correction when a change was needed to a section anyway.
The committee members were Clark, Vice Chairman Bill Regenhardt, Barbara Hengl Beam, John Courtis, Doug Jennings, Art Morales, Jeffrey Polston, Jennifer Tobin and Russel McCloud. City staff who assisted the committee include Deputy City Clerk Janet Pierson, Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton and Deputy City Attorney Rodney Short.