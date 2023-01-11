A Panera Bread Bakery Café has set its eyes on Yuma. The Manna Development Group, which currently operates 154 Panera restaurants in nine states, plans to build the franchise company’s 155th restaurant in Yuma, the first in this city and its first in Arizona.
The City Council agreed to sell Manna a vacant lot at the southeast corner of 4th Avenue and 15th Street for the construction of a Panera Bread.
The property will be sold for $575,000 or $12.01 per square foot. As an incentive, the city agreed to utility fee savings of less than $3,000.
The staff report noted that the proposed project will bring new capital investment and new jobs to the community, which, in turn, will generate new payroll and direct taxes to the city.
The report pointed out that the sale and development agreement brings not only a new restaurant to Yuma, but also the first of its kind, and that it benefits the community economically as well as gives residents a new dining option.
The city invited proposals for the purchase and development of the highly visible and city-owned 1.099-acre parcel in August. The property is commercially zoned and located within the city’s Infill Overlay District/Yuma North End 16th Street Redevelopment Area.
Three private entities expressed an interest in the property but only Manna submitted a proposal. The franchisee wants to construct a restaurant of about 3,950 square feet plus two patios totaling 750 square feet with a drive-thru. The facility at full capacity will accommodate nearly 50 patrons and up to 15 cars in the drive-thru.
Manna indicated that the project represents a capital investment of about $4.1 million and will generate 70 jobs including more than 40 full-time jobs at an average wage of $19 an hour.
According to the agreement, the developer must start construction of the restaurant no later than 18 months following the close of escrow on the property.
Paul Saber and Patrick Rogers started Manna Development Group in San Diego in 2003. Together Saber, a former McDonald’s franchisee, and Rogers, a former executive with Ford Motor Co., started with one Panera café and now operate 154 of the bakery cafés throughout southern California, Oregon, Washington, Michigan, Indiana and Colorado.
Richard Alleway, director of real estate and construction for Manna, addressed the council. He has built and developed more than 55 of the Manna bakery-cafes as well as the Manna offices.
“We’re proposing to come into Yuma and open a store,” he said. “We are the second largest franchise group in the Panera chain. We operate about 154 for Panera currently in nine states. This would be a 10th state. We operate the El Centro store, just down the road.”
Alleway added: “We’re a Christian-based company. We pride ourselves on that and partnering with local charities. We have a charity called Share the Dough, a little play on words. But we get very involved in our community and with our employees. And so we’re very excited about coming to Yuma and creating those relationships and obviously building a store here.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls welcomed and thanked him for coming to Yuma. Councilman Gary Knight also thanked him “for choosing Yuma for a location. We’re very much looking forward to your grand opening.”
Councilwoman Karen Watts, in her last meeting on the council, said she looked forward to eating at the restaurant “if the food is as good as those commercials look. I’ve never eaten at Panera so I’m hoping that it’s going to be as good as those commercials.”
Yes, it is, according to Alleway. “Fortunately, we bring it into our office every day so I’m not sick of it yet. And Panera corporate is coming up with a couple of really exciting menu items for the next couple of years. So I think you’ll be happy,” he said.
In other action, the council also approved the sale and development of the southwest corner of 16th Street and 4th Avenue, located in the intersection known as Center Pointe Commons. The conceptual site plan shows a Slim Chickens restaurant on one parcel and, if the option on Parcel B is exercised, a 5,000-square-foot restaurant or at minimum a 10,000-square-foot building for retail, office, medical or commercial use, or a combination of these uses.
This was the first of three ordinances adopted by the council. Another ordinance authorizes the acceptance of a gift of additional right-of-way for future installation of a sanitary sewer line, east and west of the Avenue 4E sewer line extension project.
The other adopted ordinance declares city-owned property encompassing 1.0838 acres located north of 32nd Street and west of Avenue 8E as surplus and authorizes its sale.
One ordinance was introduced, which would authorize the annexation of property located at the northwest corner of 28th Street and Avenue B.