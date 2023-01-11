Panera Bread Earns

A Panera Bread logo is attached to the outside of a Panera Bread restaurant location, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westwood, Mass.

 Steven Senne/AP

A Panera Bread Bakery Café has set its eyes on Yuma. The Manna Development Group, which currently operates 154 Panera restaurants in nine states, plans to build the franchise company’s 155th restaurant in Yuma, the first in this city and its first in Arizona.

The City Council agreed to sell Manna a vacant lot at the southeast corner of 4th Avenue and 15th Street for the construction of a Panera Bread.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you