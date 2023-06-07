The community came through for Amberly’s Place by supporting Week in Paradise, the agency’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Ticket sales raised $53,000 for the emergency needs of abuse victims in Yuma County.
“Our community is truly amazing,” noted Trevor Umphress, director of development. “Now these funds will be able to further assist us in our mission and ensure those that we serve do not go without.”
All proceeds will benefit victims through the family advocacy center’s Emergency Fund, which covers food, medication, clothing, diapers, replacing broken locks, assisting with relocation for safety, providing shelter and more.
However, donations are always welcome as Amberly’s Place continues to face “significant” cuts to its Victims of Crime Act funding, which has historically been the largest and most stable funding source for the center.
Week in Paradise gives supporters the opportunity to win one of 10 vacation packages plus an early bird prize. The drawing took place June 3 at the Fun Factory. Here are the winners:
• Hawaiian Getaway: “MK” – A 7-day/6-night trip to Oahu, Hawaii, for two with hotel and airfare included, $500 travel money sponsored by Brian Butcher of Edward Jones and hairstyles for two by The Sassy Seale Hair Salon.
• Disneyland Getaway: Bryon May – A 4-day/3-night stay with hotel for four and two-day Park Hopper tickets for four (Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on the same day) and $400 travel money sponsored by Yuma Insurance.
• Deep Sea Excursion: Foothills Rotary Club – A day of deep sea fishing for four from San Diego (first night aboard vessel, second night in San Diego), $200 travel money sponsored by Republic Services, $185 car detail by Express Auto and a $250 auto service by Accurate Automotive.
• Knott’s Berry Farm: Smitty’s Body Shop– A 3-day/2-night stay for four in Buena Park with hotel, four season passes to Knott’s Berry Farm and $300 in travel money sponsored by Del Outdoor Advertising.
• California Beach Getaway: Rosa M. Soto – A 4-day/3-night stay for a family of four to San Diego, with rental accommodation near Mission Beach and $300 in travel money sponsored by 1st Bank Yuma.
• Durango Getaway: Jonathan Lines – A 3-day/2-night trip to Durango, Colorado, for two with hotel and airfare included and whitewater rafting on the Lower Animas River sponsored by Cathy Nuetzi of State Farm.
• Vegas Getaway: Brian Geren – A 3-day/2-night stay for two on the Las Vegas Strip, tickets for two shows of his choice and $250 in travel money sponsored by Pilkington Construction.
• Legoland Getaway: Robert Taylor – A 3-day/2-night stay for a family of four with hotel accommodation at Legoland Hotel (breakfast included) and a two-day Legoland/Sea Life/Water Park Hopper Tickets sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union.
• Grand Canyon Getaway: Jose Enrique Lope – A 3-day/2-night stay for a family of four with a hotel stay in Williams, Arizona, admission for four to Bearizona Wildlife Park and $250 in travel money sponsored by Foothills Bank.
• Weekend Getaway: Sari McLaurin – A 2-day/1-night stay for four in San Diego, $500 shopping money sponsored by Deason Garner & Hansen Law Firm, $185 car detail by Express Auto and $250 auto service by Accurate Automotive.
• Early Bird Drawing: Amanda Cox – Four Bronze 2023 season passes to Waylon’s Water World sponsored by Waylon’s Water World, a day at Z Fun Factory for four with dinner, go-karts, miniature golf, arcade games sponsored by Z Fun Factory; and four active recovery or therapeutic massages by Myolab.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
