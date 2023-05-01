It’s an uncomfortable topic and reading about it might give you a phantom itch, but a recent uptick in head lice cases throughout Yuma has opened up an opportunity for a health lesson.
Yuma School District One Director of Health Services Wendy Chesney, BSN RN, recently penned a letter to community parents about the most important things to consider in tackling the issue.
The major one point is that head lice aren’t caused by a lack of proper hygiene.
“... This is not a cleanliness issue. It’s not a hygiene thing,” Chesney said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, what kind of home you come from. Some people have this false belief if they have head lice that, ‘Oh, it must be my house is dirty or I’m not clean or I don’t bathe or shower my kids enough.’ That’s just not how it is … It’s not something to be ashamed of … it’s no respecter of persons – it can happen to anyone.”
She also assured that head lice is a common issue: “I’ve worked nationally – like I come from the East Coast – and I have never been in a school that didn’t have it.”
While adults today might have memories of lice checks at school, the practice has been largely discontinued.
Chesney explained that the American Academy of Pediatrics and National Association of School Nurses concluded that head lice don’t pose a significant health problem since they don’t transmit diseases. Additionally, their research indicated classroom checks weren’t helpful in managing or controlling lice infestations.
But parents can still be vigilant at home, and Chesney states that they should be.
“We do recommend that parents periodically check their kids,” she said. “You know, you have your nighttime routine, you brush your teeth and that’s an opportunity when parents are with their kids to be like, ‘Hey, let me check your head’ because it can happen to anyone.
“So if parents are like, once a month, ‘I’m just gonna get in there, I’m just gonna take a look, See if I see anything,’ and if they see anything concerning and they’re not sure, they certainly could call the school health office and say, ‘Hey, you know what, can you check my kid? I’m not sure.’ Most parents, they know their kids. They know if they look at their head or their hair if something’s not quite right.”
She noted that head lice generally seem to happen more in preschool-aged children up to 12-year-olds and students who have longer hair.
“(Lice) need to have what you call, like, their meal every 12 to 24 hours,” Chesney said. “So without the human host to be able to have their meal, they can’t survive. I think the notion is if you have lice and you go buy the over-the-counter remedy and you do that and it’s gone, you’re safe. And that’s not necessarily the case, unfortunately.
“.... It’s not necessarily the perfect solution either. Sometimes you may want to call your pediatrician to get a prescription one, especially if you have struggled and it’s come back because the over-the-counter stuff doesn’t necessarily kill the nits. So I think some parents can believe, ‘Okay, it’s done, they’re dead.’ Then all of a sudden a few weeks later, it comes back and they’re like, ‘Ah! They got it again from somebody else at school!’ That’s not always the case.”
Because of this, Chesney recommends that when you treat a child at home with over-the-counter remedies, treat everyone in the household.
“When you treat everybody in the family, it’s a good idea to do everybody’s pillows or sleep stuff in hot water,” she added. “The thing about over the counter, I’ve always recommended they kind of do a second treatment a little bit later. It’s different for different people – they may want to do it two days later, four days later and they might want to wait five days and do it.
“But it is a good idea to sometimes do that second treatment so you know, ‘Ok, nits that have come through, I’ve got them too.’ And then usually after three weeks if you don’t see anything anymore, you have effectively solved the problem.”
Because lice checks aren’t typically done in schools anymore, Chesney explained that kids seen scratching their heads frequently are usually sent to the health office. If they’re found to have lice, they’ll be sent home and excused for their absence that day while undergoing treatment.
Since lice don’t pose a health risk and are seen as more of a “nuisance,” kids can return to school the next day. A health assistant will check the student’s head to make sure a treatment was done, however.
While lice can happen to anyone, Chesney noted that it can help to have your child avoid using other people’s hats or hair brushes. It also may be a good idea to avoid sleeping head-to-head at slumber parties. Lice that haven’t fed from a host in over 24 hours won’t be alive but if a kid is contemplating borrowing a brush, they may want to be sure they know the last time it was used.
The biggest takeaways Chesney would like parents to remember is to check kids periodically, use an extra treatment if buying over-the-counter and never hesitate to ask the school’s health office for help if they’re uncertain.