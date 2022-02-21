The Colorado River State Historic Park celebrated the grand opening of the new Legacy of the Indian Wars exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 19. The new exhibit is located within the Quartermaster’s Office building and includes four interpretive panels, a mini-documentary on the Quechan ties to the Colorado River, and exhibit cases. The exhibit focuses on both the immediate and long-term effects of this time period on the Fort Yuma Quechan Tribe, which historically controlled the Yuma Crossing on the Colorado River. This exhibit was made possible through a $5,000 grant from Arizona Humanities to the Colorado River State Historic Park. Additional exhibit support was provided by the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and the National Park Service.
Park debuts Quechan exhibit
Mara Knaub
BY MARA KNAUB
