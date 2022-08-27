The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is hosting two activities on Saturday at the Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Ave., with free admission.
From 9-11 a.m., guests are invited to check out the work of some of Yuma’s artists during the Water Conservation Art Contest Art Walk.
The following were named as the contest winners:
Age 2-8: First place, Nicholas Padilla; second, Alexander Torres; third, Sophia Delgado. Age 9-13: First, Dhruv; second, Dominique Hughes; third, Olive Thompson. Age 14-18: First, Aiyana Polk; second, Cathy Vasquez; third, Lidia Vasquez. Age 19 and older: First, Seanna Engel; second, Faith McKinley; third, Nisa Sutton.
Art Walk attendees will also learn unique ways to save water and may tour the museum.
From 7-9 p.m., the park will host a Star Party, with free arts and crafts activities, educational booths and telescope viewing.
Yuma Snow on the Go will be selling snow cones and ice cream.
For more information, contact Park Manager Tammy Snook at 928-329-0471.