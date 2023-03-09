Park hosts vintage baseball tournament on Saturday

The Colorado River State Historic Park and the Yuma Aces Vintage Base Ball Club will host a tournament at the park from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

Vintage baseball clubs from throughout Arizona will gather in Yuma for the tournament. Teams that will attend include the Yuma Aces, Higley Haymakers (Phoenix), Mesa Miners, Phoenix Senators, Tucson Saguaros, Bisbee Black Sox and Peoria Smelters.

