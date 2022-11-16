Colorado River State Historic Park would like to invite all interested volunteers to an Introduction to Volunteering informational session at the park at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The park is seeking volunteers to assist with guided tours for the general public, online research assistance and skilled handyman maintenance. Duties for each of the positions will vary, and no experience is required for most positions.
The informational session will introduce prospective volunteers to the park volunteer program, discuss position openings and how to become a volunteer. There will also be a short history of the park and an optional tour of the park grounds.
The Colorado River Park is a historic, day-use park that features six of the original buildings from the old Yuma Quartermaster Depot, which served as an Army supply depot from 1865-1883. In the early 1900s, the site became the Bureau of Reclamation’s Yuma Project headquarters. Permanent exhibits explore the past, present and future of the Colorado River, as well as the site’s military history.
For more information, contact Park Manager Tammy Snook at 928-329-0471. Colorado River State Historic Park is located at 201 N. 4th Ave.